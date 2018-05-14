Delayed Viewing Ratings: Multiple Shows Double in Week 31

Multiple shows doubled in the delayed viewing ratings during week 31 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 23.
Looking at the top 25 shows in adults 18-49, “Chicago Fire,” “SWAT,” “Designated Survivor,” “The Flash,” and “New Girl” all saw increases of 100% or over. In total viewers, “Designated Survivor” also doubled. Of those shows, “Designated Survivor” was the only one not to get renewed for a new season, while “New Girl” airs it series finale this week.
Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD
Adults 18-49
|Live+7
Adults 18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|04/26/2018
|2.0
|3.6
|+1.6
|+80%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|04/26/2018
|1.5
|2.8
|+1.3
|+87%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|04/26/2018
|1.8
|2.8
|+1.0
|+56%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|04/26/2018
|0.9
|1.9
|+1.0
|+111%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|04/24/2018
|1.0
|1.9
|+0.9
|+90%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|04/26/2018
|0.8
|1.6
|+0.8
|+100%
|EMPIRE
|FOX
|04/25/2018
|1.7
|2.5
|+0.8
|+47%
|DESIGNATED SURVIVOR
|ABC
|04/25/2018
|0.5
|1.2
|+0.7
|+140%
|STATION 19
|ABC
|04/26/2018
|0.9
|1.6
|+0.7
|+78%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|04/25/2018
|0.8
|1.5
|+0.7
|+88%
|FLASH
|CW
|04/24/2018
|0.6
|1.3
|+0.7
|+117%
|MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D
|ABC
|04/27/2018
|0.4
|1.0
|+0.6
|+150%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|04/27/2018
|0.8
|1.4
|+0.6
|+75%
|LIFE IN PIECES
|CBS
|04/26/2018
|1.0
|1.6
|+0.6
|+60%
|MOM
|CBS
|04/26/2018
|1.3
|1.9
|+0.6
|+46%
|SURVIVOR
|CBS
|04/25/2018
|1.6
|2.2
|+0.6
|+38%
|NEW GIRL
|FOX
|04/24/2018
|0.6
|1.2
|+0.6
|+100%
|LETHAL WEAPON
|FOX
|04/24/2018
|0.9
|1.5
|+0.6
|+67%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|04/23/2018
|0.9
|1.5
|+0.6
|+67%
|FAMILY GUY
|FOX
|04/29/2018
|1.0
|1.6
|+0.6
|+60%
|SUPERSTORE
|NBC
|04/26/2018
|0.7
|1.3
|+0.6
|+86%
|AMERICAN IDOL-SUNDAY
|ABC
|04/29/2018
|1.9
|2.4
|+0.5
|+26%
|CODE BLACK
|CBS
|04/25/2018
|0.7
|1.2
|+0.5
|+71%
|NCIS: LOS ANGELES
|CBS
|04/29/2018
|0.7
|1.2
|+0.5
|+71%
|HAWAII FIVE-0
|CBS
|04/27/2018
|0.9
|1.4
|+0.5
|+56%
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions)
|Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|04/26/2018
|11797
|16345
|+4548
|+39%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|04/27/2018
|8130
|12634
|+4504
|+55%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|04/26/2018
|5553
|9524
|+3971
|+72%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|04/24/2018
|6153
|9876
|+3723
|+61%
|DESIGNATED SURVIVOR
|ABC
|04/25/2018
|3362
|7073
|+3711
|+110%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|04/26/2018
|11158
|14783
|+3625
|+32%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|04/26/2018
|5222
|8695
|+3473
|+67%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|04/26/2018
|6549
|9936
|+3387
|+52%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|04/25/2018
|6267
|9580
|+3313
|+53%
|CODE BLACK
|CBS
|04/25/2018
|5641
|8844
|+3203
|+57%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|04/23/2018
|3965
|6702
|+2737
|+69%
|HAWAII FIVE-0
|CBS
|04/27/2018
|7792
|10487
|+2695
|+35%
|BLACKLIST
|NBC
|04/25/2018
|5241
|7923
|+2682
|+51%
|MADAM SECRETARY
|CBS
|04/29/2018
|6036
|8707
|+2671
|+44%
|NCIS: LOS ANGELES
|CBS
|04/29/2018
|7624
|10275
|+2651
|+35%
|MOM
|CBS
|04/26/2018
|8314
|10648
|+2334
|+28%
|STATION 19
|ABC
|04/26/2018
|5171
|7475
|+2304
|+45%
|SURVIVOR
|CBS
|04/25/2018
|7815
|9929
|+2114
|+27%
|LETHAL WEAPON
|FOX
|04/24/2018
|4279
|6376
|+2097
|+49%
|THE CROSSING
|ABC
|04/23/2018
|4086
|6159
|+2073
|+51%
|TIMELESS
|NBC
|04/29/2018
|2520
|4592
|+2072
|+82%
|EMPIRE
|FOX
|04/25/2018
|5344
|7413
|+2069
|+39%
|BLINDSPOT
|NBC
|04/27/2018
|2686
|4574
|+1888
|+70%
|INSTINCT
|CBS
|04/29/2018
|7009
|8804
|+1795
|+26%
|LIFE IN PIECES
|CBS
|04/26/2018
|6224
|7999
|+1775
|+29%