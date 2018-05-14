You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Delayed Viewing Ratings: Multiple Shows Double in Week 31

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Designated Survivor
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Multiple shows doubled in the delayed viewing ratings during week 31 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 23.

Looking at the top 25 shows in adults 18-49, “Chicago Fire,” “SWAT,” “Designated Survivor,” “The Flash,” and “New Girl” all saw increases of 100% or over. In total viewers, “Designated Survivor” also doubled. Of those shows, “Designated Survivor” was the only one not to get renewed for a new season, while “New Girl” airs it series finale this week.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD
Adults 18-49		 Live+7
Adults 18-49		 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 04/26/2018 2.0 3.6 +1.6 +80%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 04/26/2018 1.5 2.8 +1.3 +87%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 04/26/2018 1.8 2.8 +1.0 +56%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 04/26/2018 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111%
CHICAGO MED NBC 04/24/2018 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90%
S.W.A.T. CBS 04/26/2018 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100%
EMPIRE FOX 04/25/2018 1.7 2.5 +0.8 +47%
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 04/25/2018 0.5 1.2 +0.7 +140%
STATION 19 ABC 04/26/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%
SEAL TEAM CBS 04/25/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88%
FLASH CW 04/24/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117%
MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 04/27/2018 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 04/27/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75%
LIFE IN PIECES CBS 04/26/2018 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60%
MOM CBS 04/26/2018 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46%
SURVIVOR CBS 04/25/2018 1.6 2.2 +0.6 +38%
NEW GIRL FOX 04/24/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100%
LETHAL WEAPON FOX 04/24/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67%
THE RESIDENT FOX 04/23/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67%
FAMILY GUY FOX 04/29/2018 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60%
SUPERSTORE NBC 04/26/2018 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86%
AMERICAN IDOL-SUNDAY ABC 04/29/2018 1.9 2.4 +0.5 +26%
CODE BLACK CBS 04/25/2018 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71%
NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 04/29/2018 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71%
HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 04/27/2018 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Related

Series Network Air Date Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions) Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 04/26/2018 11797 16345 +4548 +39%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 04/27/2018 8130 12634 +4504 +55%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 04/26/2018 5553 9524 +3971 +72%
CHICAGO MED NBC 04/24/2018 6153 9876 +3723 +61%
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 04/25/2018 3362 7073 +3711 +110%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 04/26/2018 11158 14783 +3625 +32%
S.W.A.T. CBS 04/26/2018 5222 8695 +3473 +67%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 04/26/2018 6549 9936 +3387 +52%
SEAL TEAM CBS 04/25/2018 6267 9580 +3313 +53%
CODE BLACK CBS 04/25/2018 5641 8844 +3203 +57%
THE RESIDENT FOX 04/23/2018 3965 6702 +2737 +69%
HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 04/27/2018 7792 10487 +2695 +35%
BLACKLIST NBC 04/25/2018 5241 7923 +2682 +51%
MADAM SECRETARY CBS 04/29/2018 6036 8707 +2671 +44%
NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 04/29/2018 7624 10275 +2651 +35%
MOM CBS 04/26/2018 8314 10648 +2334 +28%
STATION 19 ABC 04/26/2018 5171 7475 +2304 +45%
SURVIVOR CBS 04/25/2018 7815 9929 +2114 +27%
LETHAL WEAPON FOX 04/24/2018 4279 6376 +2097 +49%
THE CROSSING ABC 04/23/2018 4086 6159 +2073 +51%
TIMELESS NBC 04/29/2018 2520 4592 +2072 +82%
EMPIRE FOX 04/25/2018 5344 7413 +2069 +39%
BLINDSPOT NBC 04/27/2018 2686 4574 +1888 +70%
INSTINCT CBS 04/29/2018 7009 8804 +1795 +26%
LIFE IN PIECES CBS 04/26/2018 6224 7999 +1775 +29%

More TV

  • 'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff 'The Perfectionists'

    'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff 'The Perfectionists' Ordered to Series at Freeform

    Multiple shows doubled in the delayed viewing ratings during week 31 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 23. Looking at the top 25 shows in adults 18-49, “Chicago Fire,” “SWAT,” “Designated Survivor,” “The Flash,” and “New Girl” all saw increases of 100% or over. In total viewers, “Designated Survivor” also doubled. Of […]

  • Designated Survivor

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: Multiple Shows Double in Week 31

    Multiple shows doubled in the delayed viewing ratings during week 31 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 23. Looking at the top 25 shows in adults 18-49, “Chicago Fire,” “SWAT,” “Designated Survivor,” “The Flash,” and “New Girl” all saw increases of 100% or over. In total viewers, “Designated Survivor” also doubled. Of […]

  • Toby Stephens, Timothy Spall Join BBC's

    Toby Stephens, Timothy Spall Join BBC Cold War Drama 'Summer of Rockets'

    Multiple shows doubled in the delayed viewing ratings during week 31 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 23. Looking at the top 25 shows in adults 18-49, “Chicago Fire,” “SWAT,” “Designated Survivor,” “The Flash,” and “New Girl” all saw increases of 100% or over. In total viewers, “Designated Survivor” also doubled. Of […]

  • Jennifer Love HewittCBS CW Showtime TCA

    Jennifer Love Hewitt Joins '9-1-1' Season 2 at Fox

    Multiple shows doubled in the delayed viewing ratings during week 31 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 23. Looking at the top 25 shows in adults 18-49, “Chicago Fire,” “SWAT,” “Designated Survivor,” “The Flash,” and “New Girl” all saw increases of 100% or over. In total viewers, “Designated Survivor” also doubled. Of […]

  • Jen Caserta IFC

    AMC Networks Names Jennifer Caserta Chief Transformation Officer

    Multiple shows doubled in the delayed viewing ratings during week 31 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 23. Looking at the top 25 shows in adults 18-49, “Chicago Fire,” “SWAT,” “Designated Survivor,” “The Flash,” and “New Girl” all saw increases of 100% or over. In total viewers, “Designated Survivor” also doubled. Of […]

  • DC Universe Orders Live-Action 'Doom Patrol'

    DC Universe Orders Live-Action 'Doom Patrol' Series With Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns Producing

    Multiple shows doubled in the delayed viewing ratings during week 31 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 23. Looking at the top 25 shows in adults 18-49, “Chicago Fire,” “SWAT,” “Designated Survivor,” “The Flash,” and “New Girl” all saw increases of 100% or over. In total viewers, “Designated Survivor” also doubled. Of […]

  • 13 Reasons Why Season 2

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 14, 2018

    Multiple shows doubled in the delayed viewing ratings during week 31 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 23. Looking at the top 25 shows in adults 18-49, “Chicago Fire,” “SWAT,” “Designated Survivor,” “The Flash,” and “New Girl” all saw increases of 100% or over. In total viewers, “Designated Survivor” also doubled. Of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad