Delayed Viewing Ratings: Multiple Shows Double in Week 31

Multiple shows doubled in the delayed viewing ratings during week 31 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 23.

Looking at the top 25 shows in adults 18-49, “Chicago Fire,” “SWAT,” “Designated Survivor,” “The Flash,” and “New Girl” all saw increases of 100% or over. In total viewers, “Designated Survivor” also doubled. Of those shows, “Designated Survivor” was the only one not to get renewed for a new season, while “New Girl” airs it series finale this week.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 04/26/2018 2.0 3.6 +1.6 +80% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 04/26/2018 1.5 2.8 +1.3 +87% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 04/26/2018 1.8 2.8 +1.0 +56% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 04/26/2018 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% CHICAGO MED NBC 04/24/2018 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% S.W.A.T. CBS 04/26/2018 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% EMPIRE FOX 04/25/2018 1.7 2.5 +0.8 +47% DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 04/25/2018 0.5 1.2 +0.7 +140% STATION 19 ABC 04/26/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% SEAL TEAM CBS 04/25/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% FLASH CW 04/24/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 04/27/2018 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150% BLUE BLOODS CBS 04/27/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% LIFE IN PIECES CBS 04/26/2018 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% MOM CBS 04/26/2018 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% SURVIVOR CBS 04/25/2018 1.6 2.2 +0.6 +38% NEW GIRL FOX 04/24/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 04/24/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% THE RESIDENT FOX 04/23/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% FAMILY GUY FOX 04/29/2018 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% SUPERSTORE NBC 04/26/2018 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% AMERICAN IDOL-SUNDAY ABC 04/29/2018 1.9 2.4 +0.5 +26% CODE BLACK CBS 04/25/2018 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 04/29/2018 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 04/27/2018 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers