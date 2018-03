Delayed Viewing Ratings: Reality Shows Stay on Top During Winter Olympics

Reality shows topped the delayed viewing charts again thanks to the Olympics during Week 22 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Feb. 19.

New installments of “The Bachelor,” “Amazing Race,” and “Big Brother” all saw gains of 0.6 in the Nielsen Live+7 adults 18-49 rankings for the week. Once again, most scripted broadcast shows took the week off thanks to NBC’s Olympics coverage in primetime.

In total viewers, “Amazing Race” was the top gainer with 2.26 million, growing by 52% to 6.6 million. “The Bachelor” was right behind with 1.49 million viewers gained, growing by 24% to 4.6 million for the week.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THE BACHELOR: WOMEN TELL ALL ABC 02/25/2018 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% THE BACHELOR ABC 02/19/2018 1.7 2.3 +0.6 +35% AMAZING RACE CBS 02/21/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% BIG BROTHER-FRIDAY CBS 02/23/2018 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% BIG BROTHER-SATURDAY CBS 02/24/2018 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% BIG BROTHER-MONDAY CBS 02/19/2018 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% BIG BROTHER-WEDNESDAY CBS 02/21/2018 1.4 1.9 +0.5 +36% BACHELOR WINTER GAMES: WORLD TELLS ALL ABC 02/22/2018 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% SHARK TANK-SUNDAY, 10PM ABC 02/25/2018 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% BIG BROTHER-SUNDAY CBS 02/25/2018 1.4 1.8 +0.4 +29% LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 02/19/2018 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% A.P. BIO NBC 02/25/2018 1.4 1.8 +0.4 +29% KEVIN PROBABLY SAVES THE WORLD ABC 02/20/2018 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% BACHELOR:WINTER GAMES THURSDAY ABC 02/22/2018 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% BACHELOR:WINTER GAMES TUESDAY ABC 02/20/2018 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% MATCH GAME ABC 02/21/2018 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% 20/20-FRIDAY ABC 02/23/2018 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% 60 MINUTES CBS 02/25/2018 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% UFC FIGHT NIGHT FOX 02/24/2018 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% WINTER OLYMPICS GALA NBC 02/24/2018 2.2 2.3 +0.1 +5% WINTER OLYMPICS-SATURDAY NBC 02/24/2018 2.2 2.3 +0.1 +5% WINTER OLYMPICS FRIDAY NBC 02/23/2018 2.9 3.0 +0.1 +3% WINTER OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY NBC 02/25/2018 3.0 3.1 +0.1 +3% WINTER OLYMPICS WEDNESDAY NBC 02/21/2018 3.3 3.4 +0.1 +3% WINTER OLYMPICS THURSDAY NBC 02/22/2018 3.5 3.6 +0.1 +3%

