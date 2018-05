Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Returns on Top

“Roseanne” returned from a two-week break to the top of the delayed viewing charts for week 32 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 30.

In adults 18-49, “Roseanne” grew from a 2.6 to a 4.6 rating, an increase of 77% in Live+7. Its nearest competition in that measure was “The Big Bang Theory,” which grew 71% to a 4.1 rating for the week. “Roseanne” was also the biggest gainer in total viewers, growing by 5.7 million to 16.2 million total. “The Big Bang Theory” was again number two in the measure, thought it ultimately had the bigger viewership total. “Big Bang” grew to 17.7 million viewers after seven days, up 4.7 million viewers for a 37% increase.

Elsewhere on broadcast, multiple shows doubled their Live+Same Day demo rating, including “Chicago Fire,” “Modern Family,” “SWAT,” “NCIS,” “Agents of SHIELD,” and “Designated Survivor.”

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain ROSEANNE ABC 05/01/2018 2.6 4.6 +2.0 +77% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 05/03/2018 2.4 4.1 +1.7 +71% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 05/03/2018 1.6 3.0 +1.4 +88% MODERN FAMILY ABC 05/02/2018 1.2 2.4 +1.2 +100% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 05/03/2018 1.9 3.1 +1.2 +63% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 05/03/2018 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% CHICAGO PD NBC 05/02/2018 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% EMPIRE FOX 05/02/2018 1.7 2.6 +0.9 +53% S.W.A.T. CBS 05/03/2018 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% NCIS CBS 05/01/2018 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% FLASH CW 05/01/2018 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% CHICAGO MED NBC 05/01/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 05/02/2018 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 05/02/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% STATION 19 ABC 05/03/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% THE RESIDENT FOX 04/30/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 05/04/2018 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150% DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 05/02/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 05/01/2018 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 05/02/2018 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% THE MIDDLE ABC 05/01/2018 1.5 2.1 +0.6 +40% CODE BLACK CBS 05/02/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% BLUE BLOODS CBS 05/04/2018 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 05/04/2018 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 05/06/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

