Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Continues to Dominate

“Roseanne” was once again the top gainer in both key delayed viewing measures for the week.

The episode of “Roseanne” airing during week 28 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 2, topped all of its broadcast competition with a gain of 2.4 ratings points. That brings the episode’s total haul to a 6.3. For comparison, it’s closest competition was “The Big Bang Theory,” which grew by a 1.6 to a 4.0 total.

The story was much the same in total viewers, with “Roseanne” growing by 43% to 22.1 million viewers total. “The Big Bang Theory” was again number two in the measure, reaching 17.7 million viewers after seven days of playback.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain ROSEANNE ABC 04/03/2018 3.9 6.3 +2.4 +62% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 04/05/2018 2.4 4.0 +1.6 +67% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 04/05/2018 1.7 3.1 +1.4 +82% MODERN FAMILY ABC 04/04/2018 1.5 2.7 +1.2 +80% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 04/05/2018 1.9 3.1 +1.2 +63% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 04/05/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 04/04/2018 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% WILL & GRACE NBC 04/05/2018 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% SCANDAL ABC 04/05/2018 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 04/03/2018 1.4 2.3 +0.9 +64% S.W.A.T. CBS 04/05/2018 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113% EMPIRE FOX 04/04/2018 1.8 2.7 +0.9 +50% CHICAGO MED NBC 04/03/2018 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 04/04/2018 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% STATION 19 ABC 04/05/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% THE CROSSING ABC 04/02/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 04/04/2018 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% BULL CBS 04/03/2018 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% NCIS CBS 04/03/2018 1.3 2.0 +0.7 +54% SURVIVOR CBS 04/04/2018 1.7 2.4 +0.7 +41% MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 04/06/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% AMERICAN IDOL-MONDAY ABC 04/02/2018 1.4 2.0 +0.6 +43% BLACK-ISH ABC 04/03/2018 1.5 2.1 +0.6 +40% THE MIDDLE ABC 04/03/2018 2.2 2.8 +0.6 +27% BLUE BLOODS CBS 04/06/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers