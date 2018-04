Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘New Girl’ Final Season Premiere Doubles

The seventh and final season premiere of “New Girl” on Fox enjoyed a substantial boost in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings.

“New Girl” aired on April 10, which fell during week 29 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season. The episode went from a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 to a 1.4 for a 100% increase. In total viewers, the comedy series went from 1.83 million viewers to 2.96 million viewers for a 62% increase.

Elsewhere on broadcast, “Roseanne” once again dominated the charts, rising to a 5.8 in the demo and 20.12 million viewers for the week. That is a 66% increase in total viewers and 46% in total viewers versus its Live+Same Day haul.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain ROSEANNE ABC 04/10/2018 3.5 5.8 +2.3 +66% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 04/12/2018 2.4 4.1 +1.7 +71% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 04/12/2018 1.7 3.1 +1.4 +82% MODERN FAMILY ABC 04/11/2018 1.4 2.6 +1.2 +86% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 04/12/2018 1.9 3.0 +1.1 +58% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 04/11/2018 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 04/12/2018 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% CHICAGO MED NBC 04/10/2018 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% CHICAGO PD NBC 04/11/2018 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% SCANDAL ABC 04/12/2018 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% STATION 19 ABC 04/12/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% S.W.A.T. CBS 04/12/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% EMPIRE FOX 04/11/2018 1.9 2.7 +0.8 +42% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 04/11/2018 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 04/11/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 04/10/2018 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% SCORPION CBS 04/09/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% SEAL TEAM CBS 04/11/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% MOM CBS 04/12/2018 1.4 2.1 +0.7 +50% FLASH CW 04/10/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% NEW GIRL FOX 04/10/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% THE CROSSING ABC 04/09/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 04/11/2018 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% BLACK-ISH ABC 04/10/2018 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 04/11/2018 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46%

