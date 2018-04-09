Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Good Doctor’ Snags Top Spots

“The Good Doctor” took over the delayed viewing charts now that “This Is Us” has wrapped its second season.
For week 26 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 19, “The Good Doctor” was the biggest Live+7 gainer in adults 18-49. The freshman ABC medical drama went from a 1.5 to a 3.1, or an increase of 107% over its Live+Same Day haul. In addition, “The Good Doctor” also topped the total viewers charts, growing by 73% to a seven-day haul of 15.4 million viewers.
“The Good Doctor” and NBC’s “This Is Us” have been battling it out in the delayed viewing rankings since the beginning of the season, with “This Is Us” typically topping the key demo chart and “The Good Doctor” usually prevailing in total viewers.
Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD
Adults 18-49
|Live+7
Adults 18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|03/19/2018
|1.5
|3.1
|+1.6
|+107%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|03/22/2018
|1.9
|3.3
|+1.4
|+74%
|911
|FOX
|03/21/2018
|1.7
|3.1
|+1.4
|+82%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|03/21/2018
|1.7
|2.8
|+1.1
|+65%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|03/21/2018
|0.9
|2.0
|+1.1
|+122%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|03/22/2018
|1.2
|2.2
|+1.0
|+83%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|03/21/2018
|1.3
|2.3
|+1.0
|+77%
|STATION 19
|ABC
|03/22/2018
|1.1
|2.0
|+0.9
|+82%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|03/20/2018
|1.2
|2.1
|+0.9
|+75%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|03/21/2018
|1.4
|2.3
|+0.9
|+64%
|DESIGNATED SURVIVOR
|ABC
|03/21/2018
|0.7
|1.5
|+0.8
|+114%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|03/21/2018
|1.0
|1.8
|+0.8
|+80%
|MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D
|ABC
|03/23/2018
|0.5
|1.2
|+0.7
|+140%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|03/19/2018
|0.7
|1.4
|+0.7
|+100%
|SURVIVOR
|CBS
|03/21/2018
|1.8
|2.5
|+0.7
|+39%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|03/19/2018
|0.9
|1.6
|+0.7
|+78%
|AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE
|ABC
|03/21/2018
|1.3
|1.9
|+0.6
|+46%
|THE GOLDBERGS
|ABC
|03/21/2018
|1.6
|2.2
|+0.6
|+38%
|FAMILY GUY
|FOX
|03/25/2018
|0.9
|1.5
|+0.6
|+67%
|TIMELESS
|NBC
|03/25/2018
|0.6
|1.2
|+0.6
|+100%
|ONCE UPON A TIME
|ABC
|03/23/2018
|0.4
|0.9
|+0.5
|+125%
|FOR THE PEOPLE
|ABC
|03/20/2018
|0.6
|1.1
|+0.5
|+83%
|BLACK-ISH
|ABC
|03/20/2018
|1.0
|1.5
|+0.5
|+50%
|THE MIDDLE
|ABC
|03/20/2018
|1.4
|1.9
|+0.5
|+36%
|AMERICAN IDOL-MONDAY
|ABC
|03/19/2018
|1.6
|2.1
|+0.5
|+31%
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions)
|Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|03/19/2018
|8925
|15419
|+6494
|+73%
|911
|FOX
|03/21/2018
|6630
|11170
|+4540
|+68%
|DESIGNATED SURVIVOR
|ABC
|03/21/2018
|3981
|8080
|+4099
|+103%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|03/21/2018
|6928
|10960
|+4032
|+58%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|03/21/2018
|5266
|9202
|+3936
|+75%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|03/22/2018
|6885
|10756
|+3871
|+56%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|03/20/2018
|6819
|10667
|+3848
|+56%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|03/21/2018
|6358
|10027
|+3669
|+58%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|03/22/2018
|7614
|10871
|+3257
|+43%
|STATION 19
|ABC
|03/22/2018
|5429
|8545
|+3116
|+57%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|03/19/2018
|4767
|7839
|+3072
|+64%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|03/19/2018
|4097
|7092
|+2995
|+73%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|03/21/2018
|5563
|8505
|+2942
|+53%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|03/21/2018
|6515
|9296
|+2781
|+43%
|MADAM SECRETARY
|CBS
|03/25/2018
|6139
|8840
|+2701
|+44%
|NCIS: LOS ANGELES
|CBS
|03/25/2018
|8585
|11145
|+2560
|+30%
|FOR THE PEOPLE
|ABC
|03/20/2018
|2649
|4927
|+2278
|+86%
|INSTINCT
|CBS
|03/25/2018
|10166
|12314
|+2148
|+21%
|TIMELESS
|NBC
|03/25/2018
|2563
|4697
|+2134
|+83%
|SURVIVOR
|CBS
|03/21/2018
|8613
|10715
|+2102
|+24%
|VOICE
|NBC
|03/19/2018
|10654
|12724
|+2070
|+19%
|DECEPTION
|ABC
|03/25/2018
|3862
|5924
|+2062
|+53%
|BLINDSPOT
|NBC
|03/23/2018
|3268
|5259
|+1991
|+61%
|AMERICAN IDOL-MONDAY
|ABC
|03/19/2018
|7649
|9593
|+1944
|+25%
|VOICE-TUESDAY
|NBC
|03/20/2018
|10920
|12780
|+1860
|+17%