Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Good Doctor’ Snags Top Spots

“The Good Doctor” took over the delayed viewing charts now that “This Is Us” has wrapped its second season.

For week 26 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 19, “The Good Doctor” was the biggest Live+7 gainer in adults 18-49. The freshman ABC medical drama went from a 1.5 to a 3.1, or an increase of 107% over its Live+Same Day haul. In addition, “The Good Doctor” also topped the total viewers charts, growing by 73% to a seven-day haul of 15.4 million viewers.

“The Good Doctor” and NBC’s “This Is Us” have been battling it out in the delayed viewing rankings since the beginning of the season, with “This Is Us” typically topping the key demo chart and “The Good Doctor” usually prevailing in total viewers.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 03/19/2018 1.5 3.1 +1.6 +107% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/22/2018 1.9 3.3 +1.4 +74% 911 FOX 03/21/2018 1.7 3.1 +1.4 +82% MODERN FAMILY ABC 03/21/2018 1.7 2.8 +1.1 +65% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 03/21/2018 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 03/22/2018 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83% CHICAGO PD NBC 03/21/2018 1.3 2.3 +1.0 +77% STATION 19 ABC 03/22/2018 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% CHICAGO MED NBC 03/20/2018 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 03/21/2018 1.4 2.3 +0.9 +64% DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 03/21/2018 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% SEAL TEAM CBS 03/21/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 03/23/2018 0.5 1.2 +0.7 +140% SCORPION CBS 03/19/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% SURVIVOR CBS 03/21/2018 1.8 2.5 +0.7 +39% THE RESIDENT FOX 03/19/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 03/21/2018 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 03/21/2018 1.6 2.2 +0.6 +38% FAMILY GUY FOX 03/25/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% TIMELESS NBC 03/25/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% ONCE UPON A TIME ABC 03/23/2018 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125% FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 03/20/2018 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% BLACK-ISH ABC 03/20/2018 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% THE MIDDLE ABC 03/20/2018 1.4 1.9 +0.5 +36% AMERICAN IDOL-MONDAY ABC 03/19/2018 1.6 2.1 +0.5 +31%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

