You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Good Doctor’ Snags Top Spots

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE GOOD DOCTOR - "More" - The team at St. Bonaventure needs to quickly discover the truth behind a young college student's unexplained injuries before his condition worsens. Meanwhile, after losing his most prized possession, Shaun's distraction during a surgical procedure may end up risking more than just his job, on the season one finale of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, MARCH 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eike Schroter)FREDDIE HIGHMORE, RICHARD SCHIFF
CREDIT: ABC

The Good Doctor” took over the delayed viewing charts now that “This Is Us” has wrapped its second season.

For week 26 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 19, “The Good Doctor” was the biggest Live+7 gainer in adults 18-49. The freshman ABC medical drama went from a 1.5 to a 3.1, or an increase of 107% over its Live+Same Day haul. In addition, “The Good Doctor” also topped the total viewers charts, growing by 73% to a seven-day haul of 15.4 million viewers.

“The Good Doctor” and NBC’s “This Is Us” have been battling it out in the delayed viewing rankings since the beginning of the season, with “This Is Us” typically topping the key demo chart and “The Good Doctor” usually prevailing in total viewers.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD
Adults 18-49		 Live+7
Adults 18-49		 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 03/19/2018 1.5 3.1 +1.6 +107%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/22/2018 1.9 3.3 +1.4 +74%
911 FOX 03/21/2018 1.7 3.1 +1.4 +82%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 03/21/2018 1.7 2.8 +1.1 +65%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 03/21/2018 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 03/22/2018 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83%
CHICAGO PD NBC 03/21/2018 1.3 2.3 +1.0 +77%
STATION 19 ABC 03/22/2018 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82%
CHICAGO MED NBC 03/20/2018 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 03/21/2018 1.4 2.3 +0.9 +64%
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 03/21/2018 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114%
SEAL TEAM CBS 03/21/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80%
MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 03/23/2018 0.5 1.2 +0.7 +140%
SCORPION CBS 03/19/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100%
SURVIVOR CBS 03/21/2018 1.8 2.5 +0.7 +39%
THE RESIDENT FOX 03/19/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%
AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 03/21/2018 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46%
THE GOLDBERGS ABC 03/21/2018 1.6 2.2 +0.6 +38%
FAMILY GUY FOX 03/25/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67%
TIMELESS NBC 03/25/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100%
ONCE UPON A TIME ABC 03/23/2018 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125%
FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 03/20/2018 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83%
BLACK-ISH ABC 03/20/2018 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50%
THE MIDDLE ABC 03/20/2018 1.4 1.9 +0.5 +36%
AMERICAN IDOL-MONDAY ABC 03/19/2018 1.6 2.1 +0.5 +31%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Related

 

Series Network Air Date Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions) Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 03/19/2018 8925 15419 +6494 +73%
911 FOX 03/21/2018 6630 11170 +4540 +68%
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 03/21/2018 3981 8080 +4099 +103%
CHICAGO PD NBC 03/21/2018 6928 10960 +4032 +58%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 03/21/2018 5266 9202 +3936 +75%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 03/22/2018 6885 10756 +3871 +56%
CHICAGO MED NBC 03/20/2018 6819 10667 +3848 +56%
SEAL TEAM CBS 03/21/2018 6358 10027 +3669 +58%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/22/2018 7614 10871 +3257 +43%
STATION 19 ABC 03/22/2018 5429 8545 +3116 +57%
SCORPION CBS 03/19/2018 4767 7839 +3072 +64%
THE RESIDENT FOX 03/19/2018 4097 7092 +2995 +73%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 03/21/2018 5563 8505 +2942 +53%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 03/21/2018 6515 9296 +2781 +43%
MADAM SECRETARY CBS 03/25/2018 6139 8840 +2701 +44%
NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 03/25/2018 8585 11145 +2560 +30%
FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 03/20/2018 2649 4927 +2278 +86%
INSTINCT CBS 03/25/2018 10166 12314 +2148 +21%
TIMELESS NBC 03/25/2018 2563 4697 +2134 +83%
SURVIVOR CBS 03/21/2018 8613 10715 +2102 +24%
VOICE NBC 03/19/2018 10654 12724 +2070 +19%
DECEPTION ABC 03/25/2018 3862 5924 +2062 +53%
BLINDSPOT NBC 03/23/2018 3268 5259 +1991 +61%
AMERICAN IDOL-MONDAY ABC 03/19/2018 7649 9593 +1944 +25%
VOICE-TUESDAY NBC 03/20/2018 10920 12780 +1860 +17%

More TV

  • Astro Malaysia CEO Rohana Rozhan

    Astro Chief Rohana Rozhan, Variety Award Honoree, Looks to Build on Strengths

    “The Good Doctor” took over the delayed viewing charts now that “This Is Us” has wrapped its second season. For week 26 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 19, “The Good Doctor” was the biggest Live+7 gainer in adults 18-49. The freshman ABC medical drama went from a 1.5 to a 3.1, […]

  • THE GOOD DOCTOR - "More" -

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'Good Doctor' Snags Top Spots

    “The Good Doctor” took over the delayed viewing charts now that “This Is Us” has wrapped its second season. For week 26 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 19, “The Good Doctor” was the biggest Live+7 gainer in adults 18-49. The freshman ABC medical drama went from a 1.5 to a 3.1, […]

  • About Premium Content, Mogul Movies Join

    About Premium Content, Mogul Movies Join Forces on 'Isolated' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Good Doctor” took over the delayed viewing charts now that “This Is Us” has wrapped its second season. For week 26 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 19, “The Good Doctor” was the biggest Live+7 gainer in adults 18-49. The freshman ABC medical drama went from a 1.5 to a 3.1, […]

  • Alexa & Katie

    'Alexa & Katie' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    “The Good Doctor” took over the delayed viewing charts now that “This Is Us” has wrapped its second season. For week 26 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 19, “The Good Doctor” was the biggest Live+7 gainer in adults 18-49. The freshman ABC medical drama went from a 1.5 to a 3.1, […]

  • RTVE’s ‘If I Were You’ Participates

    RTVE’s ‘If I Were You’ Participates at Canneseries Digital

    “The Good Doctor” took over the delayed viewing charts now that “This Is Us” has wrapped its second season. For week 26 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 19, “The Good Doctor” was the biggest Live+7 gainer in adults 18-49. The freshman ABC medical drama went from a 1.5 to a 3.1, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad