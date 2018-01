Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Winter Premiere Starts 2018 Strong

The Season 11 winter premiere of “The Big Bang Theory” stood head and shoulders above the competition in delayed viewing for Week 15 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan 1.

“The Big Bang Theory” went from a 3.1 rating in adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day viewing to a 5.0 in Live+7, a rise of 61 percent. The megahit CBS sitcom also went from 16.1 million viewers to 21.1 million, for a rise in that measure of 31 percent. It’s nearest competition in the demo was the prequel series “Young Sheldon,” which rose to a 3.7 in delayed viewing. In total viewers, fellow CBS series “NCIS” came the closest with 17.98 million.

Elsewhere on broadcast, the series premiere of “9-1-1” on Fox put up solid numbers, cracking the top 10 in both measures. In the demo, “9-1-1” went from a 1.8 to a 3.0 for a rise of 67 percent. In total viewers, it went from 6.8 million to 10.7 million, a rise of 57 percent.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 01/04/2018 3.1 5.0 +1.9 +61% MODERN FAMILY ABC 01/03/2018 1.7 3.1 +1.4 +82% WILL & GRACE NBC 01/04/2018 1.4 2.7 +1.3 +93% 911 FOX 01/03/2018 1.8 3.0 +1.2 +67% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/03/2018 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 01/04/2018 2.6 3.7 +1.1 +42% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 01/04/2018 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% S.W.A.T. CBS 01/04/2018 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% THE GIFTED FOX 01/01/2018 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% GOOD PLACE NBC 01/04/2018 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% CHICAGO PD NBC 01/03/2018 1.4 2.3 +0.9 +64% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/03/2018 1.4 2.3 +0.9 +64% CHICAGO MED NBC 01/02/2018 1.5 2.4 +0.9 +60% THE BACHELOR ABC 01/01/2018 1.5 2.3 +0.8 +53% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 01/03/2018 1.5 2.3 +0.8 +53% SEAL TEAM CBS 01/03/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% NCIS CBS 01/02/2018 1.5 2.3 +0.8 +53% AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 01/05/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% BLACK-ISH ABC 01/02/2018 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 01/03/2018 1.3 2.0 +0.7 +54% BLUE BLOODS CBS 01/05/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 01/02/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% BULL CBS 01/02/2018 1.3 2.0 +0.7 +54% LUCIFER FOX 01/01/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 01/02/2018 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

