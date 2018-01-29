Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Continues Strong Performance on Fox

Fox’s new drama “9-1-1” continued to put up strong delayed viewing numbers in week 16 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 8.
The second episode of the series aired on Jan. 10, rising from a 1.5 to a 3.0 in adults 18-49 and going from 5.55 million viewers to 9.99 million in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. That is an increase of 100 percent in the key demo and 80 percent in total viewers. That matches its series premiere the week prior and was Wednesday’s number one program for the second consecutive week.
Elsewhere on broadcast, “This Is Us” saw the week’s biggest lift in the key demo. The show went from a 2.7 to a 5.0, growing by a 2.3, or 85 percent. It narrowly edged out “Big Bang Theory” in the measure, with the CBS sitcom going from a 3.1 to a 4.9 for a 58 percent lift. ABC’s “The Good Doctor” more than doubled its Live+Same Day rating, rising to a 3.4 for 113 percent growth.
Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD
Adults 18-49
|Live+7
Adults 18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|01/09/2018
|2.7
|5.0
|+2.3
|+85%
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|01/08/2018
|1.6
|3.4
|+1.8
|+113%
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|01/11/2018
|3.1
|4.9
|+1.8
|+58%
|911
|FOX
|01/10/2018
|1.5
|3.0
|+1.5
|+100%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|01/10/2018
|1.6
|2.9
|+1.3
|+81%
|WILL & GRACE
|NBC
|01/11/2018
|1.1
|2.4
|+1.3
|+118%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|01/10/2018
|1.0
|2.1
|+1.1
|+110%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|01/11/2018
|2.6
|3.7
|+1.1
|+42%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|01/11/2018
|0.9
|2.0
|+1.1
|+122%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|01/10/2018
|1.3
|2.4
|+1.1
|+85%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|01/11/2018
|1.1
|2.1
|+1.0
|+91%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|01/10/2018
|1.3
|2.3
|+1.0
|+77%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|01/09/2018
|1.4
|2.4
|+1.0
|+71%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|01/10/2018
|0.9
|1.8
|+0.9
|+100%
|THE BACHELOR
|ABC
|01/08/2018
|1.4
|2.2
|+0.8
|+57%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|01/09/2018
|1.0
|1.8
|+0.8
|+80%
|BULL
|CBS
|01/09/2018
|1.2
|2.0
|+0.8
|+67%
|NCIS
|CBS
|01/09/2018
|1.5
|2.3
|+0.8
|+53%
|BLACKLIST
|NBC
|01/10/2018
|1.0
|1.8
|+0.8
|+80%
|GOOD PLACE
|NBC
|01/11/2018
|1.0
|1.8
|+0.8
|+80%
|AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D
|ABC
|01/12/2018
|0.6
|1.3
|+0.7
|+117%
|AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE
|ABC
|01/10/2018
|1.2
|1.9
|+0.7
|+58%
|THE GOLDBERGS
|ABC
|01/10/2018
|1.5
|2.2
|+0.7
|+47%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|01/12/2018
|1.0
|1.7
|+0.7
|+70%
|AMAZING RACE
|CBS
|01/10/2018
|1.4
|2.1
|+0.7
|+50%
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD Total Viewers (in million)
|Live+7 Total Viewers (in million)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|01/08/2018
|8300
|15412
|+7112
|+86%
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|01/09/2018
|9654
|15994
|+6340
|+66%
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|01/11/2018
|15931
|21116
|+5185
|+33%
|911
|FOX
|01/10/2018
|5549
|9991
|+4442
|+80%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|01/12/2018
|10170
|14560
|+4390
|+43%
|BULL
|CBS
|01/09/2018
|10499
|14739
|+4240
|+40%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|01/11/2018
|5298
|9493
|+4195
|+79%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|01/10/2018
|6863
|11049
|+4186
|+61%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|01/09/2018
|8696
|12850
|+4154
|+48%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|01/10/2018
|5702
|9828
|+4126
|+72%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|01/09/2018
|6920
|11016
|+4096
|+59%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|01/11/2018
|6385
|10350
|+3965
|+62%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|01/10/2018
|6169
|10084
|+3915
|+63%
|NCIS
|CBS
|01/09/2018
|14239
|18135
|+3896
|+27%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|01/11/2018
|14174
|17992
|+3818
|+27%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|01/10/2018
|5810
|9091
|+3281
|+56%
|WILL & GRACE
|NBC
|01/11/2018
|4166
|7418
|+3252
|+78%
|BRAVE
|NBC
|01/08/2018
|2931
|6162
|+3231
|+110%
|BLACKLIST
|NBC
|01/10/2018
|6156
|9373
|+3217
|+52%
|MADAM SECRETARY
|CBS
|01/14/2018
|7250
|10398
|+3148
|+43%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|01/10/2018
|6058
|9156
|+3098
|+51%
|HAWAII FIVE-0
|CBS
|01/12/2018
|9379
|12300
|+2921
|+31%
|NCIS: LOS ANGELES
|CBS
|01/14/2018
|9124
|11905
|+2781
|+30%
|LETHAL WEAPON
|FOX
|01/09/2018
|4246
|6952
|+2706
|+64%
|BLINDSPOT
|NBC
|01/12/2018
|3563
|5898
|+2335
|+66%