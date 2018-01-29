Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Continues Strong Performance on Fox

Fox’s new drama “9-1-1” continued to put up strong delayed viewing numbers in week 16 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 8.

The second episode of the series aired on Jan. 10, rising from a 1.5 to a 3.0 in adults 18-49 and going from 5.55 million viewers to 9.99 million in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. That is an increase of 100 percent in the key demo and 80 percent in total viewers. That matches its series premiere the week prior and was Wednesday’s number one program for the second consecutive week.

Elsewhere on broadcast, “This Is Us” saw the week’s biggest lift in the key demo. The show went from a 2.7 to a 5.0, growing by a 2.3, or 85 percent. It narrowly edged out “Big Bang Theory” in the measure, with the CBS sitcom going from a 3.1 to a 4.9 for a 58 percent lift. ABC’s “The Good Doctor” more than doubled its Live+Same Day rating, rising to a 3.4 for 113 percent growth.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THIS IS US NBC 01/09/2018 2.7 5.0 +2.3 +85% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 01/08/2018 1.6 3.4 +1.8 +113% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 01/11/2018 3.1 4.9 +1.8 +58% 911 FOX 01/10/2018 1.5 3.0 +1.5 +100% MODERN FAMILY ABC 01/10/2018 1.6 2.9 +1.3 +81% WILL & GRACE NBC 01/11/2018 1.1 2.4 +1.3 +118% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/10/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 01/11/2018 2.6 3.7 +1.1 +42% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 01/11/2018 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122% CHICAGO PD NBC 01/10/2018 1.3 2.4 +1.1 +85% S.W.A.T. CBS 01/11/2018 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/10/2018 1.3 2.3 +1.0 +77% CHICAGO MED NBC 01/09/2018 1.4 2.4 +1.0 +71% SEAL TEAM CBS 01/10/2018 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% THE BACHELOR ABC 01/08/2018 1.4 2.2 +0.8 +57% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 01/09/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% BULL CBS 01/09/2018 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% NCIS CBS 01/09/2018 1.5 2.3 +0.8 +53% BLACKLIST NBC 01/10/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% GOOD PLACE NBC 01/11/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 01/12/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 01/10/2018 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 01/10/2018 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% BLUE BLOODS CBS 01/12/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% AMAZING RACE CBS 01/10/2018 1.4 2.1 +0.7 +50%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

