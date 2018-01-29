Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Continues Strong Performance on Fox

Fox’s new drama “9-1-1” continued to put up strong delayed viewing numbers in week 16 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 8.

The second episode of the series aired on Jan. 10, rising from a 1.5 to a 3.0 in adults 18-49 and going from 5.55 million viewers to 9.99 million in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. That is an increase of 100 percent in the key demo and 80 percent in total viewers. That matches its series premiere the week prior and was Wednesday’s number one program for the second consecutive week.

Elsewhere on broadcast, “This Is Us” saw the week’s biggest lift in the key demo. The show went from a 2.7 to a 5.0, growing by a 2.3, or 85 percent. It narrowly edged out “Big Bang Theory” in the measure, with the CBS sitcom going from a 3.1 to a 4.9 for a 58 percent lift. ABC’s “The Good Doctor” more than doubled its Live+Same Day rating, rising to a 3.4 for 113 percent growth.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD
Adults 18-49		 Live+7
Adults 18-49		 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THIS IS US NBC 01/09/2018 2.7 5.0 +2.3 +85%
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 01/08/2018 1.6 3.4 +1.8 +113%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 01/11/2018 3.1 4.9 +1.8 +58%
911 FOX 01/10/2018 1.5 3.0 +1.5 +100%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 01/10/2018 1.6 2.9 +1.3 +81%
WILL & GRACE NBC 01/11/2018 1.1 2.4 +1.3 +118%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/10/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 01/11/2018 2.6 3.7 +1.1 +42%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 01/11/2018 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122%
CHICAGO PD NBC 01/10/2018 1.3 2.4 +1.1 +85%
S.W.A.T. CBS 01/11/2018 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/10/2018 1.3 2.3 +1.0 +77%
CHICAGO MED NBC 01/09/2018 1.4 2.4 +1.0 +71%
SEAL TEAM CBS 01/10/2018 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100%
THE BACHELOR ABC 01/08/2018 1.4 2.2 +0.8 +57%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 01/09/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80%
BULL CBS 01/09/2018 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67%
NCIS CBS 01/09/2018 1.5 2.3 +0.8 +53%
BLACKLIST NBC 01/10/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80%
GOOD PLACE NBC 01/11/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80%
AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 01/12/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117%
AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 01/10/2018 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58%
THE GOLDBERGS ABC 01/10/2018 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 01/12/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70%
AMAZING RACE CBS 01/10/2018 1.4 2.1 +0.7 +50%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Series Network Air Date Live+SD Total Viewers (in million) Live+7 Total Viewers (in million) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 01/08/2018 8300 15412 +7112 +86%
THIS IS US NBC 01/09/2018 9654 15994 +6340 +66%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 01/11/2018 15931 21116 +5185 +33%
911 FOX 01/10/2018 5549 9991 +4442 +80%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 01/12/2018 10170 14560 +4390 +43%
BULL CBS 01/09/2018 10499 14739 +4240 +40%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 01/11/2018 5298 9493 +4195 +79%
CHICAGO PD NBC 01/10/2018 6863 11049 +4186 +61%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 01/09/2018 8696 12850 +4154 +48%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/10/2018 5702 9828 +4126 +72%
CHICAGO MED NBC 01/09/2018 6920 11016 +4096 +59%
S.W.A.T. CBS 01/11/2018 6385 10350 +3965 +62%
SEAL TEAM CBS 01/10/2018 6169 10084 +3915 +63%
NCIS CBS 01/09/2018 14239 18135 +3896 +27%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 01/11/2018 14174 17992 +3818 +27%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 01/10/2018 5810 9091 +3281 +56%
WILL & GRACE NBC 01/11/2018 4166 7418 +3252 +78%
BRAVE NBC 01/08/2018 2931 6162 +3231 +110%
BLACKLIST NBC 01/10/2018 6156 9373 +3217 +52%
MADAM SECRETARY CBS 01/14/2018 7250 10398 +3148 +43%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/10/2018 6058 9156 +3098 +51%
HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 01/12/2018 9379 12300 +2921 +31%
NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 01/14/2018 9124 11905 +2781 +30%
LETHAL WEAPON FOX 01/09/2018 4246 6952 +2706 +64%
BLINDSPOT NBC 01/12/2018 3563 5898 +2335 +66%

 

