Debra Winger Cast in Amazon’s ‘Patriot’ Season 2

Debra Winger will join Amazon original series “Patriot” for its upcoming second season.

Set as a series regular for season two, Winger will play Bernice Tavner, mother to lead John Tavner, and a high-ranking federal government official whose obligation to her country requires distance from her son’s complicated work, while her son’s worsening mental state requires the close care of a mother.

Winger was seen most recently in the Netflix comedy series “The Ranch.” Part two of the show’s second season is scheduled to be released on the streaming service later this year. Part one premiered Dec. 15. “Patriot” is only second ever series-regular role for Winger, best known for hr role in “Urban Cowboy” and Academy Award nominated performances in “Shadowlands,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” and “Terms of Endearment.” she also appeared in “Sheltering Sky,” “Leap of Faith,” “Forget Paris” and “Wilder Napalm.”

“Patriot” season two is executive produced by series creator Steven Conrad (“Wonder,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”). Conrad also writes and directs on the series. James Parriott (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Glenn Ficarra (“Crazy Stupid Love,” “This Is Us”), John Requa (“Crazy Stupid Love,” “This Is Us”), Charles Gogolak (“This is Us”), and Gil Bellows (“Temple Grandin”) also serve as executive producers.