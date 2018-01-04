Debra Winger Cast in Amazon’s ‘Patriot’ Season 2

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Debra Winger
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Debra Winger will join Amazon original series “Patriot” for its upcoming second season.

Set as a series regular for season two, Winger will play Bernice Tavner, mother to lead John Tavner, and a high-ranking federal government official whose obligation to her country requires distance from her son’s complicated work, while her son’s worsening mental state requires the close care of a mother.

Winger was seen most recently in the Netflix comedy series “The Ranch.” Part two of the show’s second season is scheduled to be released on the streaming service later this year. Part one premiered Dec. 15. “Patriot” is only second ever series-regular role for Winger, best known for hr role in “Urban Cowboy” and Academy Award nominated performances in “Shadowlands,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” and “Terms of Endearment.” she also appeared in “Sheltering Sky,” “Leap of Faith,” “Forget Paris” and “Wilder Napalm.”

“Patriot” season two is executive produced by series creator Steven Conrad (“Wonder,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”). Conrad also writes and directs on the series. James Parriott (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Glenn Ficarra (“Crazy Stupid Love,” “This Is Us”), John Requa (“Crazy Stupid Love,” “This Is Us”), Charles Gogolak (“This is Us”), and Gil Bellows (“Temple Grandin”) also serve as executive producers.

More TV

  • 9-1-1: Connie Britton in the series

    TV Ratings: 'X-Files' Returns Down Double Digits, '9-1-1' Debut Tops Wednesday

    Debra Winger will join Amazon original series “Patriot” for its upcoming second season. Set as a series regular for season two, Winger will play Bernice Tavner, mother to lead John Tavner, and a high-ranking federal government official whose obligation to her country requires distance from her son’s complicated work, while her son’s worsening mental state […]

  • Debra Winger

    Debra Winger Cast in Amazon's 'Patriot' Season 2

    Debra Winger will join Amazon original series “Patriot” for its upcoming second season. Set as a series regular for season two, Winger will play Bernice Tavner, mother to lead John Tavner, and a high-ranking federal government official whose obligation to her country requires distance from her son’s complicated work, while her son’s worsening mental state […]

  • Jordan Klepper Trevor Noah

    Comedy Central's Late-Night Lineup Goes Live After Trump's State of the Union

    Debra Winger will join Amazon original series “Patriot” for its upcoming second season. Set as a series regular for season two, Winger will play Bernice Tavner, mother to lead John Tavner, and a high-ranking federal government official whose obligation to her country requires distance from her son’s complicated work, while her son’s worsening mental state […]

  • Lost Finale Netflix Controversy

    Hulu Nabs 'Lost' Exclusive Streaming Rights From Netflix

    Debra Winger will join Amazon original series “Patriot” for its upcoming second season. Set as a series regular for season two, Winger will play Bernice Tavner, mother to lead John Tavner, and a high-ranking federal government official whose obligation to her country requires distance from her son’s complicated work, while her son’s worsening mental state […]

  • Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI halftime

    Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink, Little Big Town to Perform at Grammys

    Debra Winger will join Amazon original series “Patriot” for its upcoming second season. Set as a series regular for season two, Winger will play Bernice Tavner, mother to lead John Tavner, and a high-ranking federal government official whose obligation to her country requires distance from her son’s complicated work, while her son’s worsening mental state […]

  • BBC-AMC Crime Drama ‘McMafia’ Recruits Advocates

    International Newswire: BBC-AMC Crime Drama ‘McMafia’ Recruits Advocates in Britain

    Debra Winger will join Amazon original series “Patriot” for its upcoming second season. Set as a series regular for season two, Winger will play Bernice Tavner, mother to lead John Tavner, and a high-ranking federal government official whose obligation to her country requires distance from her son’s complicated work, while her son’s worsening mental state […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad