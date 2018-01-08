Debra Messing Calls Out E! During Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

Debra Messing Golden Globes
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Debra Messing marked her arrival on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet by calling out E! over former host Catt Sadler’s statements about pay inequality at the network… as Messing was being interviewed during E!’s own coverage.

“We want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, we want equal pay,” Messing told E! on the carpet. “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I mean, I miss Catt Sadler. We stand with her and that’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.”

Sadler was a television host for E! until December, when she left the network after she discovered that one of her co-hosts was being paid almost double her salary for similar work.

Most of the celebrities on the red carpet, Messing included, are wearing black in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and assault, as well as in support of the Time’s Up movement.

Messing’s show “Will and Grace” has been nominated for two Emmys this year. The 2018 Golden Globe Awards airs live from Hollywood at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

