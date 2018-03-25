FX, Donald Glover, and Marvel TV Part Ways on ‘Deadpool’ Animated Series

FX, Donald Glover and Marvel Television have all parted ways on plans to produce a “Deadpool” animated series.

The project was announced last May with a 10-episode order for the FXX channel. Glover was to have created the show with his brother, Stephen Glover. Those two are already collaborators on the much-praised FX series “Atlanta.”

FX confirmed the split on Saturday and noted that it remains in business with Marvel TV on the Noah Hawley drama “Legion,” which returns for its second season on April 2. FX cited “creative differences” as its reason for bowing out of “Deadpool.”

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s ‘Deadpool’ animated series, FX will no longer be involved with the project,” FX said. “FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on ‘Legion,’ which will continue.”

Floyd County, the animation house behind FXX’s “Archer” series, was on board to handle the animation production for the “Deadpool” project. Although the show had been targeted for debut this year, the series was not in active production nor is it believed that any scripts had been delivered.

It’s unclear if Marvel intends to continue developing “Deadpool” as an animated property with new writers. The comicbook franchise spawned an R-rated live-action film hit for 20th Century Fox in 2016. “Deadpool 2” is set to bow on May 18.

“Deadpool” may have been a casualty of Donald Glover’s packed schedule. In addition to “Atlanta,” he co-stars in the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story” film, which opens in May. He’s also providing the voice of Simba for Disney’s upcoming “Lion King” live-action feature, now in production. Last year, Glover co-starred in Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” feature film.

Glover also has a busy musical career under the name Childish Gambino, although he has said he plans to retire that particular persona. In January, Childish Gambino won a Grammy for traditional R&B performance for the song “Redbone” from the album “Awaken My Love.”