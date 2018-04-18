Syfy Orders Russo Brothers’ ‘Deadly Class’ Adaptation to Series

Syfy has given a series order to “Deadly Class,” based on the Image Comics graphic novel of the same name by Rick Remender and Wes Craig.

The cable network ordered the show to pilot back in September. “Deadly Class” was adapted for television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, and Mike Larocca. Adam Targum from Chipmunk Hill also served as executive producer on the pilot, along with Lee Toland Krieger, who also directed. Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions will produce.

The series is set in a dark, comic book world against the backdrop of late 1980s counter culture. It follows a homeless teen recruited into a storied elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital.

The series will star Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval.

“We’re committed to developing graphic novels for Syfy and have found a rich, compelling, truly unique world in ‘Deadly Class,’” said Bill McGoldrick, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Our producing partners expertly combined high school angst, 80s nostalgia and comic flair into a beautifully realized, visually arresting pilot that truly brings Rick and Wes’ acclaimed comic series to life.”

Syfy also recently ordered the series “Nightflyers,” based on the novella by George R.R. Martin. The network also recently launched the series “Krypton” and “Happy!,” the first of which is based on DC Comics characters while the latter is based on the graphic novel of the same name.