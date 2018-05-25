Syfy’s ‘Deadly Class’ Series Adds Mick Betancourt as Co-Showrunner

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: NBCUniversal

Mick Betancourt has signed on as executive producer and co-showrunner on Syfy’s upcoming series adaptation of the graphic novel “Deadly Class.”

He will share showrunning duties with fellow executive producers Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott. Remender wrote the original graphic novel and worked with Feldsott to adapt it for TV. The trio takes over from Adam Targum, who served as showrunner on the pilot.

Betancourt was most recently a co-executive producer and writer on Fox’s limited series “Shots Fired.” His other credits include “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Fire,” “Necessary Roughness,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

He is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Syfy ordered the show to pilot back in September. Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, and Mike Larocca will also executive produce along with Remender, Feldsott, and Betancourt. Targum, of Chipmunk Hill, also served as executive producer on the pilot, along with Lee Toland Krieger, who also directed the pilot. Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions will produce.

The series is set in a dark, comic book world against the backdrop of late 1980s counter culture. It follows a homeless teen recruited into a storied elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital.

It will star Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval.

Syfy also recently ordered the series “Nightflyers,” based on the novella by George R.R. Martin. The network also recently launched the series “Krypton” and “Happy!,” the first of which is based on DC Comics characters while the latter is based on the graphic novel of the same name.

Popular on Variety

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich Discusses Speaking Shyriiwook, Chewbacca Mud Scene

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

More TV

  • Ted Danson Remote Controlled Podcast

    Remote Controlled: 'The Good Place' Star Ted Danson on His 'Delicious' Role

    Mick Betancourt has signed on as executive producer and co-showrunner on Syfy’s upcoming series adaptation of the graphic novel “Deadly Class.” He will share showrunning duties with fellow executive producers Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott. Remender wrote the original graphic novel and worked with Feldsott to adapt it for TV. The trio takes over from […]

  • Josh Holloway Colony

    Josh Holloway on Season 3 of 'Colony' in Trump Era: 'It’s Scary, the Parallels of This Show'

    Mick Betancourt has signed on as executive producer and co-showrunner on Syfy’s upcoming series adaptation of the graphic novel “Deadly Class.” He will share showrunning duties with fellow executive producers Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott. Remender wrote the original graphic novel and worked with Feldsott to adapt it for TV. The trio takes over from […]

  • Mick Betancourt Joins Syfy's 'Deadly Class'

    Mick Betancourt Joins Syfy's 'Deadly Class' in Showrunner Switch

    Mick Betancourt has signed on as executive producer and co-showrunner on Syfy’s upcoming series adaptation of the graphic novel “Deadly Class.” He will share showrunning duties with fellow executive producers Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott. Remender wrote the original graphic novel and worked with Feldsott to adapt it for TV. The trio takes over from […]

  • george shapiro First Time in Variety

    Veteran Talent Manager George Shapiro Looks Back on Early Career

    Mick Betancourt has signed on as executive producer and co-showrunner on Syfy’s upcoming series adaptation of the graphic novel “Deadly Class.” He will share showrunning duties with fellow executive producers Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott. Remender wrote the original graphic novel and worked with Feldsott to adapt it for TV. The trio takes over from […]

  • Black-ish Emmys FYC Event

    Emmys 2018: Peak TV Equals Peak FYC Campaigns

    Mick Betancourt has signed on as executive producer and co-showrunner on Syfy’s upcoming series adaptation of the graphic novel “Deadly Class.” He will share showrunning duties with fellow executive producers Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott. Remender wrote the original graphic novel and worked with Feldsott to adapt it for TV. The trio takes over from […]

  • Syfy's 'Deadly Class' Series Adds Mick

    Syfy's 'Deadly Class' Series Adds Mick Betancourt as Co-Showrunner

    Mick Betancourt has signed on as executive producer and co-showrunner on Syfy’s upcoming series adaptation of the graphic novel “Deadly Class.” He will share showrunning duties with fellow executive producers Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott. Remender wrote the original graphic novel and worked with Feldsott to adapt it for TV. The trio takes over from […]

  • TV Ratings: ABC Tops Thursday With

    TV Ratings: ABC Tops Thursday With 'Last Days of Michael Jackson'

    Mick Betancourt has signed on as executive producer and co-showrunner on Syfy’s upcoming series adaptation of the graphic novel “Deadly Class.” He will share showrunning duties with fellow executive producers Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott. Remender wrote the original graphic novel and worked with Feldsott to adapt it for TV. The trio takes over from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad