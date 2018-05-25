Syfy’s ‘Deadly Class’ Series Adds Mick Betancourt as Co-Showrunner

Mick Betancourt has signed on as executive producer and co-showrunner on Syfy’s upcoming series adaptation of the graphic novel “Deadly Class.”

He will share showrunning duties with fellow executive producers Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott. Remender wrote the original graphic novel and worked with Feldsott to adapt it for TV. The trio takes over from Adam Targum, who served as showrunner on the pilot.

Betancourt was most recently a co-executive producer and writer on Fox’s limited series “Shots Fired.” His other credits include “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Fire,” “Necessary Roughness,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

He is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Syfy ordered the show to pilot back in September. Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, and Mike Larocca will also executive produce along with Remender, Feldsott, and Betancourt. Targum, of Chipmunk Hill, also served as executive producer on the pilot, along with Lee Toland Krieger, who also directed the pilot. Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions will produce.

The series is set in a dark, comic book world against the backdrop of late 1980s counter culture. It follows a homeless teen recruited into a storied elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital.

It will star Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval.

Syfy also recently ordered the series “Nightflyers,” based on the novella by George R.R. Martin. The network also recently launched the series “Krypton” and “Happy!,” the first of which is based on DC Comics characters while the latter is based on the graphic novel of the same name.