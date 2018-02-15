‘Deadlier Than the Male’ Starring Lily Rabe Ordered to Series at TNT

TNT has ordered the drama “Deadlier than the Male” to series, Variety has confirmed.

The series will star Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman and Hamish Linklater. It centers on a trio of characters each with a mysterious and troubling past, including Emma (Rabe), a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer; John (Linklater), a former serial predator desperate to find redemption; and Mary (Brenneman), a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter.

Harriet Warner created and wrote the series and will executive produce alongside Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver of Papandera’s Made Up Stories. Houda Benyamina directed the pilot. Made Up Stories will co-produce with Turner’s Studio T.

Warner is a consulting producer on the TNT drama “The Alienist” and also served as a writer on shows like “Call the Midwife” and “Waterloo Road.” Made Up Stories, formed in January 2017, is currently producing and co-financing The Nightingale, a period thriller from acclaimed filmmaker Jennifer Kent (The Babadook). Prior to Made Up Stories, Papandrea launched and partnered with Reese Witherspoon in the production banner Pacific Standard, where the pair produced the hit movies “Wild” and “Gone Girl,” as well as executive-produced the HBO limited series “Big Little Lies.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for Made Up Stories first TV series to have such incredible women behind and in front of the camera.” Papandrea said. “Harriet Warner is a sublime talent. Houda Benyamina is a filmmaking force to be reckoned with and it has already been an amazing experience collaborating with this great cast and the incredible team at TNT.”