Daytime Emmys: ‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘Good Morning America’ Top Awards

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC) was the evening’s big winner at the Daytime Emmy Awards, with five awards, followed by “General Hospital” (ABC) and “The Young and the Restless” (CBS) with two trophies each. CBS led the night with sevens wins overall, followed by five for NBC.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the winners of the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at a gala held Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena. The evening’s show was hosted by Mario Lopez (“Extra”) and Sheryl Underwood (“The Talk”).

See below a list of winners in the major categories. For the full list, head to the Television Academy’s website.

Outstanding Morning Program:

“Good Morning America” (ABC)

Outstanding Entertainment News Program:

“Entertainment Tonight” (CBS)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts:

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts, “The Real”

Outstanding Drama Series:

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama:

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama:

James Reynolds, as Abe Carver, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment:

“The Talk” (CBS)

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative:

“The Dr. Oz Show” (syndicated)

Outstanding Culinary Program”

“A Chef’s Life” (PBS)

Outstanding Game Show:

“The Price Is Right” (CBS)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program:

“Judge Mathis”

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish:

“Despierta America” (Univision)

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish:

“Destinos” (CNN en Español)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady, “Days of our Lives” (NBC)

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Outstanding Culinary Host

Lidia Bastianich, Host, “Lidia’s Kitchen” (PBS)

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Host, “Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Steve Harvey, Host, “Steve” (syndicated)