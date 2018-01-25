Daytime Emmys Announce 2018 Drama Pre-Nominations

On Thursday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the Drama Performer Pre-Nominations for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. “Days of Our Lives” leads the six pre-nominations categories with 20 nods, followed by “General Hospital” with 17.
Nominees are chosen by an online judging ballot, with judges required to view clips of each performer before making their selections. They select their top 10 performer choices in each category, and this year, there are 11 lead actress in the running because of a tie.
Following the pre-nominations, those recognized will now advance to a blue ribbon screening round to determine the Daytime Emmy nominees and recipients. Nominations will be announced on Wednesday, March 21, 2017, live on “The Talk” on CBS.
Read the full list of the Daytime Emmys pre-nominees below:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sharon Case, as Sharon Newman
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Melissa Claire Egan, as Chelsea Newman
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Judi Evans, as Adrienne Kiriakis/Bonnie Lockhart
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Mary Beth Evans, as Kayla Johnson
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis
“General Hospital,” ABC
Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Kelly Monaco, as Sam McCall
“General Hospital,” ABC
Gina Tognoni, as Phyllis Summers
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Maura West, as Ava Jerome
“General Hospital,” ABC
Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos
“General Hospital,” ABC
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Scott Clifton, as Liam Spencer
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn
“General Hospital,” ABC
Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Galen Gering, as Rafe Hernandez
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Eric Martsolf, as Brady Black
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
John McCook, as Eric Forrester
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew
“General Hospital,” ABC
Stephen Nichols, as Steve “Patch” Johnson
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
James Reynolds, as Abe Carver
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Nadia Bjorlin, as Chloe Lane
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Eileen Davidson, as Susan Banks/Kristen DiMera/Sister Mary Moira
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Susan Hayes, as Julie Williams
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Lisa LoCicero, as Olivia Falconeri
“General Hospital,” ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Arianne Zucker, as Nicole Walker
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Darin Brooks, as Wyatt Spencer
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Steve Burton, as Jason Morgan/Patient 6
“General Hospital,” ABC
Chad Duell, as Michael Corinthos
“General Hospital,” ABC
Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine
“General Hospital,” ABC
Chandler Massey, as Will Horton
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox
“General Hospital,” ABC
Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Baldwin
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
James Patrick Stuart, as Valentin Cassadine
“General Hospital,” ABC
Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome
“General Hospital,” ABC
Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Courtney Grosbeck, as Coco Spectra
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Victoria Konefal, as Ciara Brady
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson
“General Hospital,” ABC
Eden McCoy, as Josslyn Jacks
“General Hospital,” ABC
Paige Searcy, as Jade Michaels
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Lexie Stevenson, as Mattie Ashby
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Pierson Fode, as Thomas Forrester
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Noah Alexander Gerry, as Charlie Ashby
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
James Lastovic, as Joey Johnson
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom
“The Young and the Restless,” CBS
Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux
“Days of Our Lives,” NBC
Garren Stitt, as Oscar Nero
“General Hospital,” ABC
Anthony Turpel, as Ridge Forrester Jr “RJ”
“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS
Hudson West, as Jake Webber
“General Hospital,” ABC