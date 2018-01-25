Daytime Emmys Announce 2018 Drama Pre-Nominations

On Thursday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the Drama Performer Pre-Nominations for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. “Days of Our Lives” leads the six pre-nominations categories with 20 nods, followed by “General Hospital” with 17.

Nominees are chosen by an online judging ballot, with judges required to view clips of each performer before making their selections. They select their top 10 performer choices in each category, and this year, there are 11 lead actress in the running because of a tie.

Following the pre-nominations, those recognized will now advance to a blue ribbon screening round to determine the Daytime Emmy nominees and recipients. Nominations will be announced on Wednesday, March 21, 2017, live on “The Talk” on CBS.

Read the full list of the Daytime Emmys pre-nominees below:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sharon Case, as Sharon Newman

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Melissa Claire Egan, as Chelsea Newman

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Judi Evans, as Adrienne Kiriakis/Bonnie Lockhart

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Mary Beth Evans, as Kayla Johnson

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis

“General Hospital,” ABC

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Kelly Monaco, as Sam McCall

“General Hospital,” ABC

Gina Tognoni, as Phyllis Summers

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Maura West, as Ava Jerome

“General Hospital,” ABC

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos

“General Hospital,” ABC

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Scott Clifton, as Liam Spencer

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn

“General Hospital,” ABC

Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Galen Gering, as Rafe Hernandez

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Eric Martsolf, as Brady Black

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

John McCook, as Eric Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew

“General Hospital,” ABC

Stephen Nichols, as Steve “Patch” Johnson

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

James Reynolds, as Abe Carver

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Nadia Bjorlin, as Chloe Lane

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Eileen Davidson, as Susan Banks/Kristen DiMera/Sister Mary Moira

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Susan Hayes, as Julie Williams

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Lisa LoCicero, as Olivia Falconeri

“General Hospital,” ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Arianne Zucker, as Nicole Walker

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Darin Brooks, as Wyatt Spencer

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Steve Burton, as Jason Morgan/Patient 6

“General Hospital,” ABC

Chad Duell, as Michael Corinthos

“General Hospital,” ABC

Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine

“General Hospital,” ABC

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox

“General Hospital,” ABC

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Baldwin

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

James Patrick Stuart, as Valentin Cassadine

“General Hospital,” ABC

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome

“General Hospital,” ABC

Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Courtney Grosbeck, as Coco Spectra

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Victoria Konefal, as Ciara Brady

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson

“General Hospital,” ABC

Eden McCoy, as Josslyn Jacks

“General Hospital,” ABC

Paige Searcy, as Jade Michaels

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Lexie Stevenson, as Mattie Ashby

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Pierson Fode, as Thomas Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Noah Alexander Gerry, as Charlie Ashby

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

James Lastovic, as Joey Johnson

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Garren Stitt, as Oscar Nero

“General Hospital,” ABC

Anthony Turpel, as Ridge Forrester Jr “RJ”

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Hudson West, as Jake Webber

“General Hospital,” ABC