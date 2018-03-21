Daytime Emmy Awards: ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ Leads With 26 Nominations

ABC’s “General Hospital” tops the list of nominees for the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The veteran soap garnered 26 bids, followed closely by fellow daytime serials “Days of Our Lives” (NBC) and “The Young and the Restless” (CBS) with 25 apiece. Those three shows and CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” round out the nominees for daytime drama series.

CBS and syndicated programming tied for the No. 1 ranking among networks with 66 mentions apiece. Netflix weighed in with 51 bids.

CBS landed two shows in the category of best morning show: “CBS Sunday Morning” and “CBS This Morning.” ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC’s “Today” are also contenders.

The race for entertainment talk show is paced by familiar faces: syndicated series “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Real” and CBS’ “The Talk” and ABC’s “The View.” With the exception of Ellen DeGeneres, the hosts of those shows were also nominated for talk show host along with “Harry’s” Harry Connick Jr.

Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood will host the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony, set for April 29 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented at the same venue on April 27.

A complete list of this year’s Daytime Emmy nominees can be found on the website of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

(Pictured: “General Hospital”)