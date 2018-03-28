‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast Mulls Reboot During Reunion

“Dawson’s Creek” creator Kevin Williamson is all for a reboot — as long as he isn’t involved.

Williamson told Entertainment Weekly he didn’t feel he could provide the show with any new emotional material while commenting on a discussion during a cast reunion, in which the actors pondered the possibility of a return. EW hosted the reunion, which included original cast members Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, Mary Beth Peil, and Busy Philipps.

“If someone else out there could … I would love to see someone else’s take on it, but I don’t think it’s gonna be me,” Williamson said.

When posed with the reboot question, Williams exclaimed, “I’m dead!” referring to the exit of her character Jen Lindley.

But Smith posed a solution that would ensure Williams’ return, suggesting that she come back as the grown-up version of Jen’s daughter.

Holmes also weighed in with a skeptical take on how the show would be able to exist in modern day.

“What I love about the show is that it existed at a time, pre-social media, pre-internet, and it was nostalgic when we were shooting it,” Holmes said. “And I like that we ended it, and we were all five years older. It does feel like it’s completed.”

If a “Dawson’s Creek” reboot were to occur, it would join a recent trend that has seen the returns of several beloved series like “Gilmore Girls,” “Roseanne,” “Murphy Brown,” “American Idol,” “Will & Grace,” and “Twin Peaks.”