David Tennant Joins HBO's 'Camping'

Danielle Turchiano

David Tennant
David Tennant as joined the cast of “Camping,” the upcoming half-hour comedy limited series for HBO, the premium cabler announced Friday.

Tennant will portray Walt, an “obedient” husband and loving father, who is also the “reliable linchpin” of his male social group. However, there is also a “subtle but growing discontent about what he’s just signed up for” lurking within him.

Tennant is a series regular in the eight-episode project that stars the previously announced Jennifer Garner as Kathryn, a controlling mother in Los Angeles who is “far less cheerful than her Lululemons imply.”

The show starts around Walt’s 45th birthday, which was supposed to be a “delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn.” But naturally, when other guests get involved — namely Kathryn’s still-to-be-cast sister, ex-best friend and a “free-spirited Tagalong” — marriages are tested and woman on woman crime occurs.

While Tennant may be most recognizable for his portrayal as the 10th Doctor on BBC America’s “Doctor Who,” he also is known for television roles in “Broadchurch” and most recently, “Good Omens.” Tennant also currently voices Scrooge McDuck in DisneyXD’s “Duck Tales.”

Tennant is represented by UTA in the US and Independent Talent in the UK.

Camping” comes from writers and executive producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner for A Casual Romance. Julia Davis for Hush Ho, Christine Langan for Baby Cow Prods., Tom Lassally for 3 Arts Ent. and Ilene S. Landress also executive produce.

