David Simon on James Franco: No Complaints About His Behavior on ‘The Deuce’

As James Franco faces allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior from multiple women, “The Deuce” co-creator and executive producer David Simon and HBO say they are unaware of any complaints about the actor-director’s conduct on the period drama.

“I’m still reading it the same as everyone else, trying to discern what is or isn’t there,” Simon told Variety in a statement. “Personally I can only speak knowledgeably to ‘The Deuce.’ I’ve checked with all my fellow producers and other personnel. We have no complainant or complaint or any awareness of any incident of concern involving Mr. Franco. Nor has HBO been approached with any complaint. In our experience, he was entirely professional as an actor, director, and producer.”

Five women have come forward to the Los Angeles Times with allegations that Franco engaged in inappropriate or exploitive behavior, some of which came through the acting classes that he ran until recently in New York and and Los Angeles. Franco, through his lawyer, denied the allegations to the Times. Franco also addressed the accusations during his appearance Tuesday on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” calling them “not accurate.”

“Deuce,” set in 1970s New York during the birth of the modern porn industry, premiered last year and has been renewed for a second season. Filming on Season 2 has yet to begin.

Franco is the latest high-profile figure in media and entertainment to face accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct. The professional fallout for many, from Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey to Louis C.K., has been swift.