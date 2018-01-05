David Letterman Netflix Series Sets Barack Obama as First Guest

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix has announced that David Letterman’s new show on the streaming service will launch Jan. 12 and that Barack Obama will be his first guest.

The interview will be Obama’s first television talk show appearance since leaving office. Other guests on Letterman’s new show, titled “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” include George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, and Howard Stern. New episodes of the series will be released monthly.

Produced by RadicalMedia and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants Incorporated, for Netflix, each one-hour episode is centered around one guest. Interviews will take place both inside and outside a studio setting. In addition, Letterman will participate in field segments to dig deeper on a specific topic related to the guest featured in the episode.

News of the series was first announced in August. It marks Letterman’s first TV gig since he signed off of “The Late Show” in 2015. He ended a storied 33-year run in late-night TV that began with his 1982-1993 residency on NBC’s “Late Night.” In 2016, Letterman toplined a well-received episode of National Geographic Channel’s “Years of Living Dangerously” series in which he traveled to India to examine the real-world impact of climate change.

This will mark the latest talk show to debut on Netflix. The streamer previously ran Chelsea Handler’s “Chelsea,” though Handler announced in October that the show would end after two seasons.

