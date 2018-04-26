You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

David Letterman to Interview Jerry Seinfeld for Netflix Emmys Event

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Letterman Jerry Seinfeld
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

They’ll have more than “nothing” to talk about.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will take the couch opposite David Letterman for a live version of Letterman’s Netflix talk series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The two will sit down for a conversation about life, comedy and their upcoming projects at Netflix’s Emmy FYSEE space in Hollywood on May 7.

Letterman marked his return to television with the six-part series, which debuted in January, interviewing high-profile newsmakers, including Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala, Yousafzai Tina Fey, Jay Z and Howard Stern. In her review of the series, Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya wrote, “With so many podcasts and talk shows out there, it’s hard to make a case for another interview show — but then again, the draw with ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ is not that they are interviews, but that Letterman and his individual subjects will nab viewers.”

Seinfeld has also found a home on the streaming service, bringing his Emmy-nominated series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” to the platform. New episodes are set to launch later this year. Last year, Seinfeld inked a multi-faceted production deal with Netflix that also includes two new stand-up specials filmed exclusively for the streaming service.

Netflix’s FYSEE exhibition at Los Angeles’ Raleigh Studios, which spans 30,ooo square feet across three soundstages, opens May 6 with a kickoff party and runs through June 9. Along with panels for series like “GLOW,” “Dear White People” and “Wild Wild Country,” the schedule also includes a few themed nights allowing the streamer to cover multiple shows of a similar genre, including the May 12 “Rebels and Rulebreakers” highlighting female stars and creatives from shows including “Orange Is the New Black,” “GLOW,” “Grace and Frankie,” and others. The program concludes with an afternoon session on drama “Ozark” and an evening with the denizens of the western miniseries “Godless.”

More TV

  • Katee Sackhoff22nd Annual Art Directors Guild

    Netflix Orders Sci-Fi Series 'Another Life' Starring Katee Sackhoff

    They’ll have more than “nothing” to talk about. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will take the couch opposite David Letterman for a live version of Letterman’s Netflix talk series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The two will sit down for a conversation about life, comedy and their upcoming projects at Netflix’s Emmy FYSEE space in Hollywood on […]

  • Jurnee Smollett Bell

    Jurnee Smollett-Bell Joins HBO's 'Lovecraft Country'

    They’ll have more than “nothing” to talk about. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will take the couch opposite David Letterman for a live version of Letterman’s Netflix talk series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The two will sit down for a conversation about life, comedy and their upcoming projects at Netflix’s Emmy FYSEE space in Hollywood on […]

  • David Letterman Jerry Seinfeld

    David Letterman to Interview Jerry Seinfeld for Netflix Emmys Event

    They’ll have more than “nothing” to talk about. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will take the couch opposite David Letterman for a live version of Letterman’s Netflix talk series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The two will sit down for a conversation about life, comedy and their upcoming projects at Netflix’s Emmy FYSEE space in Hollywood on […]

  • Nina L. Diaz VH1 MTV Logo

    Nina L. Diaz Promoted to President of Programming & Development for MTV, VH1, Logo

    They’ll have more than “nothing” to talk about. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will take the couch opposite David Letterman for a live version of Letterman’s Netflix talk series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The two will sit down for a conversation about life, comedy and their upcoming projects at Netflix’s Emmy FYSEE space in Hollywood on […]

  • Dawn Steinberg

    Sony Pictures Television Promotes Casting Chief Dawn Steinberg

    They’ll have more than “nothing” to talk about. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will take the couch opposite David Letterman for a live version of Letterman’s Netflix talk series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The two will sit down for a conversation about life, comedy and their upcoming projects at Netflix’s Emmy FYSEE space in Hollywood on […]

  • Paradigm's Liz Morentin portrait session in

    Liz Morentin Named Head of Communications for Paradigm Talent Agency

    They’ll have more than “nothing” to talk about. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will take the couch opposite David Letterman for a live version of Letterman’s Netflix talk series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The two will sit down for a conversation about life, comedy and their upcoming projects at Netflix’s Emmy FYSEE space in Hollywood on […]

  • Allison Mack Sex Cult

    Allison Mack: Inside Her Journey From 'Smallville' to Alleged Sex Cult Leader

    They’ll have more than “nothing” to talk about. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will take the couch opposite David Letterman for a live version of Letterman’s Netflix talk series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The two will sit down for a conversation about life, comedy and their upcoming projects at Netflix’s Emmy FYSEE space in Hollywood on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad