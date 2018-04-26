David Letterman to Interview Jerry Seinfeld for Netflix Emmys Event

They’ll have more than “nothing” to talk about.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will take the couch opposite David Letterman for a live version of Letterman’s Netflix talk series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The two will sit down for a conversation about life, comedy and their upcoming projects at Netflix’s Emmy FYSEE space in Hollywood on May 7.

Letterman marked his return to television with the six-part series, which debuted in January, interviewing high-profile newsmakers, including Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala, Yousafzai Tina Fey, Jay Z and Howard Stern. In her review of the series, Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya wrote, “With so many podcasts and talk shows out there, it’s hard to make a case for another interview show — but then again, the draw with ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ is not that they are interviews, but that Letterman and his individual subjects will nab viewers.”

Seinfeld has also found a home on the streaming service, bringing his Emmy-nominated series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” to the platform. New episodes are set to launch later this year. Last year, Seinfeld inked a multi-faceted production deal with Netflix that also includes two new stand-up specials filmed exclusively for the streaming service.

Netflix’s FYSEE exhibition at Los Angeles’ Raleigh Studios, which spans 30,ooo square feet across three soundstages, opens May 6 with a kickoff party and runs through June 9. Along with panels for series like “GLOW,” “Dear White People” and “Wild Wild Country,” the schedule also includes a few themed nights allowing the streamer to cover multiple shows of a similar genre, including the May 12 “Rebels and Rulebreakers” highlighting female stars and creatives from shows including “Orange Is the New Black,” “GLOW,” “Grace and Frankie,” and others. The program concludes with an afternoon session on drama “Ozark” and an evening with the denizens of the western miniseries “Godless.”