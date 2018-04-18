Former Channel 4 Chief David Abraham Launches Wonderhood Studios

David Abraham is back in the content business. The former boss of U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, has launched Wonderhood Studios. The freshly-minted operation will make programming for channels, digital and streaming services, and have a division that will serve as an agency for brands, with the aim of working across areas that have previously operated distinctly.

Abraham was at the helm of British pubcaster Channel 4 between 2010-2017. His new venture has seed backing from unspecified private investors. The former Channel 4 topper will be chief executive. Sachin Dosani, founder of media-focused investment bank ACF, has joined as managing director. Other staffers will be announced soon, said Wonderhood, which noted it has identified a team “of award-winning British creative talent.”

The new operation will start work on its first projects in June. It will also develop new digital brands, on its own, or with partners.

“We began our new creative company with a blank sheet of paper in order to align our thinking with the opportunities created by unprecedented levels of change,” Abraham said. “In a world of increasingly connected consumers, channels and platforms require content that is more highly differentiated while brand owners are seeking editorial skills to engage with audiences. Combining deep story-telling abilities with new forms of creativity will allow us to address both of these challenges.”

The focus of the new business reflects Abraham’s career in media, which spans TV and advertising. Prior to Channel 4 he ran digital channels business UKTV, and Discovery’s U.K. networks. Before that, he founded the ad agency St. Luke’s.

“Our belief is that, now more than ever, great ideas will be energized by a richer cross-fertilization of skills,” Abraham said. “True originality stems from talented people, working in a diverse and creatively liberating culture; that’s Wonderhood Studios.”