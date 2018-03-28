‘Daredevil’ Alum Amy Rutberg Joins ‘Get Christie Love’ Pilot at ABC

Amy Rutberg
CREDIT: MJ Photos/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Rutberg is set to play a recurring role in the ABC reboot pilot “Get Christie Love,” Variety has learned.

Rutberg will play Danielle Moran, a.k.a. “Silver Manicure,” described as beautiful, mysterious and calculating.  Targeting Christie Love (Kylie Bunbury), she can anticipate the CIA agent’s actions in a way that suggests a shared past.   

Rutberg is perhaps best known for her role as Marci Stahl in the Marvel-Netflix series “Daredevil,” a role she reprised in the crossover event series “The Defenders.” She has also appeared in NBC’s “Taken” series as well as shows like “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Blindspot,” “The Blacklist,” and “Elementary.”

She is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Vanguard Management Group.

In addition to Bunbury, Rutberg will appear opposite previously announced cast members Khandi Alexander, Julia Kelly, Camille Guaty, Thomas Cocquerel, Shea Buckner, Juan Javier Cardenas, Steven Weber, Lisseth Chavez, and Dennis Oh.

Courtney A. Kemp will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the reboot of “Get Christie Love.” Debra Martin Chase will executive produce via Martin Chase Productions along with Vin Diesel and Shana C. Waterman via One Race Television. The project is a co-production of Lionsgate Television and Universal Television.

