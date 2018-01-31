Danielle Sanchez-Witzel Signs Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Veteran comedy producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television.

Currently a consulting producer on Fox comedy “LA to Vegas,” Sanchez-Witzel spent three seasons as showrunner and executive producer on 20th Century Fox-produced multi-camera comedy, “The Carmichael Show,” which was created by star and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The series premiered on NBC in summer of 2015 and aired through 2017. Fox signed Carmichael to an overall deal at the studio in September.

“Danielle is a superstar; she’s hilarious, brilliant, creative and can run a show like nobody’s business,” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs for 20th Century Fox TV. “Her collaboration with Jerrod on ‘Carmichael’ was spectacular, but just the beginning for her, and locking her in to an exclusive deal here was a big priority for Howard [Kurtzman, president of business affairs for the studio] and me. She’s a huge talent.”

Sanchez-Witzel, is in active development on multiple projects with 20th Century Fox Television. She previously worked as a co-executive producer on Fox comedy “New Girl.” This is her second overall deal with the studio. She is represented by UTA and Karl Austen of the law firm Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.