You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Danielle Sanchez-Witzel Signs Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: FOX

Veteran comedy producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television.

Currently a consulting producer on Fox comedy “LA to Vegas,” Sanchez-Witzel spent three seasons as showrunner and executive producer on 20th Century Fox-produced multi-camera comedy, “The Carmichael Show,” which was created by star and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The series premiered on NBC in summer of 2015 and aired through 2017. Fox signed Carmichael to an overall deal at the studio in September.

“Danielle is a superstar; she’s hilarious, brilliant, creative and can run a show like nobody’s business,” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs for 20th Century Fox TV. “Her collaboration with Jerrod on ‘Carmichael’ was spectacular, but just the beginning for her, and locking her in to an exclusive deal here was a big priority for Howard [Kurtzman, president of business affairs for the studio] and me. She’s a huge talent.”

Sanchez-Witzel, is in active development on multiple projects with 20th Century Fox Television. She previously worked as a co-executive producer on Fox comedy “New Girl.” This is her second overall deal with the studio. She is represented by UTA and Karl Austen of the law firm Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

More TV

  • SXSW Film Festival 2018 Full Lineup:

    SXSW Film Festival Lineup Unveiled, John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place' Set as Opener

    Veteran comedy producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Currently a consulting producer on Fox comedy “LA to Vegas,” Sanchez-Witzel spent three seasons as showrunner and executive producer on 20th Century Fox-produced multi-camera comedy, “The Carmichael Show,” which was created by star and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The series […]

  • Danielle Sanchez-Witzel Signs Overall Deal With

    Danielle Sanchez-Witzel Signs Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

    Veteran comedy producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Currently a consulting producer on Fox comedy “LA to Vegas,” Sanchez-Witzel spent three seasons as showrunner and executive producer on 20th Century Fox-produced multi-camera comedy, “The Carmichael Show,” which was created by star and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The series […]

  • Last Man Standing

    Fox Orders Comedy 'Dan the Weatherman' From 'Last Man Standing' EPs to Pilot

    Veteran comedy producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Currently a consulting producer on Fox comedy “LA to Vegas,” Sanchez-Witzel spent three seasons as showrunner and executive producer on 20th Century Fox-produced multi-camera comedy, “The Carmichael Show,” which was created by star and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The series […]

  • The Black List ATX script program

    ATX Television Festival and The Black List Announce Third Annual Writers Program Selections (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran comedy producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Currently a consulting producer on Fox comedy “LA to Vegas,” Sanchez-Witzel spent three seasons as showrunner and executive producer on 20th Century Fox-produced multi-camera comedy, “The Carmichael Show,” which was created by star and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The series […]

  • iHeartRadio Secret Sessions By AT&T Featuring

    Lorde Thanks Fans for ‘Believing in Female Musicians’ in Full-Page New Zealand Ad

    Veteran comedy producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Currently a consulting producer on Fox comedy “LA to Vegas,” Sanchez-Witzel spent three seasons as showrunner and executive producer on 20th Century Fox-produced multi-camera comedy, “The Carmichael Show,” which was created by star and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The series […]

  • Trump State of the Union ratings

    TV Ratings: Trump's First State of the Union Down From 2017 Address in Early Numbers

    Veteran comedy producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Currently a consulting producer on Fox comedy “LA to Vegas,” Sanchez-Witzel spent three seasons as showrunner and executive producer on 20th Century Fox-produced multi-camera comedy, “The Carmichael Show,” which was created by star and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The series […]

  • Eagles Panthers Thursday Night Football

    Fox Strikes Five-Year Deal for 'Thursday Night Football'

    Veteran comedy producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Currently a consulting producer on Fox comedy “LA to Vegas,” Sanchez-Witzel spent three seasons as showrunner and executive producer on 20th Century Fox-produced multi-camera comedy, “The Carmichael Show,” which was created by star and stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad