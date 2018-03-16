Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD Enlists UTA’s Rina Brannen as Head of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Daniel Dae Kim’s production company, 3AD, has hired Rina Brannen as its new head of development, Variety has learned exclusively.

Brannen comes to 3AD from UTA, where she has worked as a TV literary agent for the past two years. In her new role, she will join the production and development of 3AD’s current series as well as several projects currently in development.

“I’m very excited to welcome Rina to the team at 3AD,” Kim said. “Throughout the time we worked with her at UTA, I was impressed with her work ethic, instincts and intelligence. I’m confident she’s the right choice to advance our mission to create content committed to featuring the underrepresented, and I look forward to this next chapter together.”

Prior to UTA, Brannen was a TV lit agent at The Rothman Brecher Agency and The Gersh Agency. She began her career as an assistant in the motion picture literary department at CAA.

“I’m thankful for my time at UTA, where I’ve had the pleasure of learning from some of the smartest colleagues in the business,” Brannen said. “Although the transition is bittersweet, I’m thrilled to start a new chapter with Daniel at 3AD.”

3AD was established in 2014 by Kim to produce content for TV, film and digital media. In addition to Brannen, Johnny Chiou serves as development executive for the company. Committed to storytelling that integrates characters and cultures underrepresented in today’s media, 3AD produced projects include this season’s hit ABC freshman series “The Good Doctor.”

“Rina has been an integral part of our TV Literary team at UTA,” said Matt Rice, UTA Board Member and the agency’s television head. “She has always been one to develop unique, strong connections with her clients, and this is no exception. We know that she will be a great asset to Daniel’s team and we look forward to continuing the great relationships we already have with both.”