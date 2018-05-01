You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Opens Low

DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES - "Episode 2601" - Sports fans rejoice as one of the most competitive seasons of "Dancing with the Stars" ever fires up the scoreboard and welcomes 10 determined athletes who will take to the ballroom floor for their first dance, on the season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes," MONDAY, APRIL 30 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)SASHA FARBER, TONYA HARDING
CREDIT: ABC

Dancing with the Stars” hit a new demo low for a regular episode on Monday with the ABC competition series debuting its all-athletes edition.

Airing from 8-10 p.m, “Dancing With the Stars” averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.5 million viewers. That is down over 40% in the demo from the show’s premiere last spring premiere and approximately 30% in total viewers. The ABC series also lost to “The Voice” over its two-hour broadcast, with the NBC series holding steady for the week with a 1.6 and 8.7 million viewers.

Later on ABC, “The Crossing” (0.5, 3.8 million) was also down in the demo.

After “The Voice,” “Good Girls” (0.9, 4.2 million) was steady.

For CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” (0.8, 5 million) dipped slightly in the demo, while “Man with a Plan” (0.8, 4.8 million) was even. “Superior Donuts” (0.7, 4.1 million) also dipped. The Season 6 premiere of “Elementary” (0.6, 4.7 million) was down over 20% in both measures from the show’s Fall 2016 premiere.

On Fox, “Lucifer” (0.6, 2.8 million) and “The Resident” (0.8, 3.9 million) dipped in the demo.

For The CW, “Supergirl” (0.5, 1.5 million) was up in the demo while “iZombie” (0.2, 0.72 million) was even.

NBC won the night with a 1.4 and 7.2 million viewers. ABC was second with a 0.9 and 6.9 million. CBS and Fox tied in the demo for third with a 0.7. CBS was third in viewers with 4.6 million. Fox was fourth with 3.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million.

