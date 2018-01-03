You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dan Harmon Acknowledges Misconduct Toward ‘Community’ Writer

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dan Harmon Sexual Harassment
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Dan Harmon apologized to a former “Community” writer Wednesday after she called him out on Twitter for past inappropriate behavior.

In a lengthy exchange on the social media site, Harmon wrote to Megan Ganz, “I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit.”

Ganz — a former “Community” writer who has also worked on “The Last Man on Earth, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “Modern Family” — replied Wednesday to a tweet by Harmon declaring 2017 “the year of the asshole” and making veiled reference to his own past misconduct. Ganz wrote “Care to be more specific? Redemption follows allocution.”

Harmon and Ganz then engaged in a public exchange about his past mistreatment of her, but did not reveal specifics regarding what took place. Harmon wrote that he was “filled with regret and a lot of foggy memories about abusing my position, treating you like garbage. I would feel a lot of relief if you told me there was a way to fix it.” Ganz responded, “You want relief? So do I. I want to watch the first episode of television I wrote again without remembering what came after. Figure out how to give me that relief and I’ll return the favor.”

Related

Harmon created “Community,” which was produced by Sony Pictures Television. The single-camera comedy, about students and faculty at a fictional community college aired on NBC for five seasons beginning in 2009. A sixth season streamed on the defunct video platform Yahoo Screen. Harmon was fired as showrunner prior to the series’ fourth season, then was re-hired for its fifth.

See the full exchange between Harmon and Ganz below:

 

More TV

  • Hoda Kotb

    Why Hoda Kotb Isn't Making Matt Lauer's Salary (at Least Not Yet)

    Dan Harmon apologized to a former “Community” writer Wednesday after she called him out on Twitter for past inappropriate behavior. In a lengthy exchange on the social media site, Harmon wrote to Megan Ganz, “I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit.” Ganz — a former […]

  • Dan Harmon Sexual Harassment

    Dan Harmon Acknowledges Misconduct Toward 'Community' Writer

    Dan Harmon apologized to a former “Community” writer Wednesday after she called him out on Twitter for past inappropriate behavior. In a lengthy exchange on the social media site, Harmon wrote to Megan Ganz, “I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit.” Ganz — a former […]

  • Star Trek Deep Space Nine Reunion

    'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' at 25: Through the Wormhole With the Cast and Creators

    Dan Harmon apologized to a former “Community” writer Wednesday after she called him out on Twitter for past inappropriate behavior. In a lengthy exchange on the social media site, Harmon wrote to Megan Ganz, “I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit.” Ganz — a former […]

  • THE FOSTERS - FreeformsÕs "The Fosters"

    'The Fosters' to End Summer of 2018 With Spinoff Ordered by Freeform

    Dan Harmon apologized to a former “Community” writer Wednesday after she called him out on Twitter for past inappropriate behavior. In a lengthy exchange on the social media site, Harmon wrote to Megan Ganz, “I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit.” Ganz — a former […]

  • Olivia Munn Jumanji

    Olivia Munn to Host 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

    Dan Harmon apologized to a former “Community” writer Wednesday after she called him out on Twitter for past inappropriate behavior. In a lengthy exchange on the social media site, Harmon wrote to Megan Ganz, “I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit.” Ganz — a former […]

  • Octavia Spencer

    Apple Developing 'Are You Sleeping' Starring Octavia Spencer

    Dan Harmon apologized to a former “Community” writer Wednesday after she called him out on Twitter for past inappropriate behavior. In a lengthy exchange on the social media site, Harmon wrote to Megan Ganz, “I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit.” Ganz — a former […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad