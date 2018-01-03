Dan Harmon Acknowledges Misconduct Toward ‘Community’ Writer

Dan Harmon apologized to a former “Community” writer Wednesday after she called him out on Twitter for past inappropriate behavior.
In a lengthy exchange on the social media site, Harmon wrote to Megan Ganz, “I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit.”
Ganz — a former “Community” writer who has also worked on “The Last Man on Earth, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “Modern Family” — replied Wednesday to a tweet by Harmon declaring 2017 “the year of the asshole” and making veiled reference to his own past misconduct. Ganz wrote “Care to be more specific? Redemption follows allocution.”
Harmon and Ganz then engaged in a public exchange about his past mistreatment of her, but did not reveal specifics regarding what took place. Harmon wrote that he was “filled with regret and a lot of foggy memories about abusing my position, treating you like garbage. I would feel a lot of relief if you told me there was a way to fix it.” Ganz responded, “You want relief? So do I. I want to watch the first episode of television I wrote again without remembering what came after. Figure out how to give me that relief and I’ll return the favor.”
Harmon created “Community,” which was produced by Sony Pictures Television. The single-camera comedy, about students and faculty at a fictional community college aired on NBC for five seasons beginning in 2009. A sixth season streamed on the defunct video platform Yahoo Screen. Harmon was fired as showrunner prior to the series’ fourth season, then was re-hired for its fifth.
See the full exchange between Harmon and Ganz below: