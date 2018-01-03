Dan Harmon Acknowledges Misconduct Toward ‘Community’ Writer

Dan Harmon apologized to a former “Community” writer Wednesday after she called him out on Twitter for past inappropriate behavior.

In a lengthy exchange on the social media site, Harmon wrote to Megan Ganz, “I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit.”

Ganz — a former “Community” writer who has also worked on “The Last Man on Earth, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “Modern Family” — replied Wednesday to a tweet by Harmon declaring 2017 “the year of the asshole” and making veiled reference to his own past misconduct. Ganz wrote “Care to be more specific? Redemption follows allocution.”

Harmon and Ganz then engaged in a public exchange about his past mistreatment of her, but did not reveal specifics regarding what took place. Harmon wrote that he was “filled with regret and a lot of foggy memories about abusing my position, treating you like garbage. I would feel a lot of relief if you told me there was a way to fix it.” Ganz responded, “You want relief? So do I. I want to watch the first episode of television I wrote again without remembering what came after. Figure out how to give me that relief and I’ll return the favor.”

Harmon created “Community,” which was produced by Sony Pictures Television. The single-camera comedy, about students and faculty at a fictional community college aired on NBC for five seasons beginning in 2009. A sixth season streamed on the defunct video platform Yahoo Screen. Harmon was fired as showrunner prior to the series’ fourth season, then was re-hired for its fifth.

See the full exchange between Harmon and Ganz below:

Care to be more specific? Redemption follows allocution. https://t.co/THKaqaF3dN — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 2, 2018

Was just shown this. And a previous sub tweet I think was about me. I didn’t want to add narcissism to injury by naming you without permission, but I’ve talked on my podcast about the lines I crossed. I will talk about it more in any way that you think is just. I am deeply sorry. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018

i’m filled with regret and a lot of foggy memories about abusing my position, treating you like garbage. I would feel a lot of relief if you told me there was a way to fix it. I’ll let you call the shots. Til then, at least know I know I was an awful boss and a selfish baby. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018

I wish my memories were foggier. I wish there was a way to fix it. It took me years to believe in my talents again, to trust a boss when he complimented me and not cringe when he asked for my number. I was afraid to be enthusiastic, knowing it might be turned against me later. — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 3, 2018

You want relief? So do I. I want to watch the first episode of television I wrote again without remembering what came after. Figure out how to give me that relief and I’ll return the favor. — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 3, 2018

I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit. I get that I can’t erase it, don’t want to, but have felt sick about it. I have kept a wall between me and coworkers and I have preached doing so as gospel because of how I treated you — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018

I also never wanted to bring your name into it because you had a right to your own career and narrative and the thing I regretted most was impinging on that. I’d done it enough. So I kept it anonymous but have warned everyone, don’t do what I did. Be aware of power dynamics. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018

I’ll reiterate, if and when you want me to do something – a public letter, a co-sign on your letter, a book, pamphlet, public whatevering, I will support it, I will nod, I will verify, I will suffer and atone. But it has to be at your behest, or it’s just more dansplaining. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018