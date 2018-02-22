Damon Wayans Jr. Lands Lead Role in CBS Comedy Pilot From Austen Earl, Tim McAuliffe

Damon Wayans Jr. will play the lead role in the CBS comedy pilot that hails from Austen Earl and Tim McAuliffe, Variety has confirmed.

The untitled multi-camera series centers on a 30-something couple. Tired of their mundane life, they start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an emerging pop star is drawn to their super normal suburban life and moves in to their home.

Wayans will play Peter, described as a good guy with a sense of humor, happily married to his dream wife, Claire. Peter is an accountant and the business manager of young superstar musician Cooper, who comes to live with them.

Wayans has been one of the most in-demand comedy actors during pilot season for the last several years, with the former “New Girl” star fielding multiple offers this year as well. His deal for this project is said to include back-end points and a potential multi-year first look deal with CBS Television Studios if the show goes to series.

In addition to playing Coach on “New Girl,” Wayans is known for roles in shows like “Happy Endings” and in “My Wife and Kids,” which was co-created by and starred his father. He also recently appeared in the new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” On the film side, he and “New Girl” co-star Jake Johnson led the comedy blockbuster “Let’s Be Cops” in 2014. He also appeared in “How to Be Single” and lent his voice to “Big Hero 6.”

Wayans is repped by WME.

Both McAuliffe and Earl will serve as writers and executive producers. Ben Winston–writer and executive producer on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and part of Corden’s Fulwell 73 production company– will executive produce along with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry. CBS Television Studios will produce. Earl and Fulwell 73 are under overall deals at CBS Television Studios.

Deadline first reported Wayans’ casting.