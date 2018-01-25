Damien Chazelle Drama Scores Straight-to-Series Order at Apple

Apple has given a straight-to-series order for a drama series that hails from acclaimed filmmaker Damien Chazelle, Variety has learned.

Details of the series’ plot are being kept under wraps, but Chazelle will write and direct every episode of the series, as well as serving as executive producer. In addition to Chazelle, the series will be executive produced by Jordan Horowitz via his Original Headquarters banner, and Fred Berger for Automatik Entertainment. The series will be produced by Media Rights Capital.

Chazelle is an award-winning screenwriter, director and producer. His most recent film, “La La Land,” won six Academy Awards last year, including Best Director for Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone. The film also won a record-breaking seven Golden Globe Awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay for Chazelle. His previous film, 2014’s “Whiplash,” received five Academy Award nominations and three wins, including Best Supporting Actor for J.K. Simmons. He is currently in production on Universal’s “First Man” starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy, set for release in fall 2018.

This also marks Chazelle’s second foray into streaming television. Previously, it was announced that he was attached to executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the musical drama “The Eddy” for Netflix. That series revolves around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. It will be shot in France, and will feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic. The Apple project, however, will be the first time Chazelle has written and directed every episode of a series.

The Chazelle series is the latest in a string of projects in the works at Apple as the company gears up to enter the original scripted series space. Most recently, Apple ordered a comedy series starring Kristen Wiig that will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon. Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will also star in a morning show drama for the streamer, and she will executive produce “Are You Sleeping,” co-produced by Chernin Entertainment with Octavia Spencer attached to star.

Apple is also prepping a reboot of “Amazing Stories” from executive producer Steven Spielberg, Ron Moore’s untitled space race drama, the drama “See” from Steven Knight and Francis Lawrence, and the docuseries “Home” from Matt Tyrnauer and Matthew Weaver.