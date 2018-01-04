Comedy Central’s Late-Night Lineup Goes Live After Trump’s State of the Union

Jordan Klepper Trevor Noah
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump’s coming State of the Union address could provide late-night hosts with instant material, and Comedy Central’s wee-hours programs don’t intend to squander the opportunity.

Both “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper” will air live episodes on Tuesday,  January 30, the night Trump is expected to deliver his speech to Congress and the American public. Both shows will simulcast the first segment of their live episodes via Facebook Live. The hosts intend to use the moment to offer instant analysis and commentary on the event.

The move suggests TV’s late-night programs are ready to revive a technique that worked for many of them during the 2016 election. The staff of “Daily Show” did live broadcasts on the final nights of both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, after the presidential and vice presidential debates and on Election Night in 2016 – six in all. NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” did a live broadcast after the Republican National Convention and CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” used live broadcasts to attention-getting effect during the campaign. Executives at the show and the network credit the live programs with helping the program find its voice in a roiling political era. Bill Maher also got in on the act, doing extra episodes of “Real Time” on HBO.

The live “Opposition” broadcast will mark the first time Klepper’s show will work live. The show debuted last fall.

“The Daily Show” airs at 11 p.m. eastern and is followed at 11:30 p.m. by “The Opposition” on Viacom-owned Comedy Central.

 

