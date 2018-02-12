‘Daily Show’ Contributor Michelle Wolf Lands Netflix Late-Night Series

Michelle Wolf has signed on to host her own weekly Netflix late-night series, the streaming giant announced Monday.

Wolf is best known for her role as a contributor on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” a position she has held since 2016. She recently debuted her first HBO stand up comedy special, “Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady.” She has also worked as a writer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in addition to her work as a stand up.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Michelle, a gifted writer and performer with a singular voice,” said Bela Bajaria, vice president of content for Netflix.

The half-hour show, which does not have a title yet, will not specifically focus on politics like “The Daily Show” but will rather take a broader look at world events.

“You can expect the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV,” Wolf joked in a statement.

Wolf will executive produce through her Cats in Pants banner. Daniel Bodansky will also executive produce. Dan Powell and Christine Nangle will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

The show is the latest move in Netflix’s push into the talk show space. The streamer recently launched the David Letterman interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” which has already featured appearances by Barack Obama and George Clooney. Joel McHale is also set to host “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” on Netflix, with the premiere set for Feb. 18.

Netflix also currently airs the talk show “Bill Nye Saves the World” and has acquired Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Wolf’s series.