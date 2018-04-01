Cynthia Nixon to Give First National TV Interview to Wendy Williams (EXCLUSIVE)

Cynthia Nixon is continuing to run a campaign for governor of New York that defies convention by granting her first television sit-down interview to Wendy Williams, Variety has learned.

The former “Sex and the City” actress turned political star will be a guest on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Wednesday, April 4.

The syndicated daytime talk show isn’t usually known for landing big political gets. Instead, Williams focuses on dishy celebrity news and pop culture developments in her “Hot Topics” segments.

The draw to Nixon’s campaign is that “The Wendy Williams Show” is very popular, averaging up to 2 million viewers a day. Williams hosts one of the most-watched programs in 13 markets in the state, including Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

“We win by getting her in front of voters, because we actually want them to see the real Cynthia,” Nixon’s campaign spokesperson Rebecca Katz told Variety. “And that’s what we get with Wendy. Her viewers are a large and crucial part of the electorate, and her show reaches all corners of the state.”

Nixon last appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2012, where she talked about “Sex and the City” and playing a cancer survivor in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Wit.”

In an effort to unseat two-term Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo, Nixon has adopted a populist press strategy, relying on channels that state politicians don’t normally use. She recently gave a lengthy print interview to Glamour.

Her endorsements have included her former “Sex and the City” co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis.