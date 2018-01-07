CW President Mark Pedowitz Talks Gina Rodriguez, ‘Sabrina,’ ‘Dynasty’ Schedule Change

CW President Mark Pedowitz envisions the broadcast network enjoying a long and fruitful relationship with Gina Rodriguez.

Speaking with Variety at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour, Pedowitz said that CW would like to stay in business with Rodriguez for “a long, long time.”

“Gina is a friend,” he said. “CW should stay in the Gina Rodriguez business for as long as they can. She is a special, special person. Really, she is the real frickin’ deal. That’s how much I feel about her and respect her.”

In addition to starring the CW’s critically-acclaimed series “Jane the Virgin,” Rodriguez is currently developing multiple projects with the network: the female-driven drama “Femme” and a dramedy about an undocumented immigrant called “Illegal.”

Pedowitz also touched on WB TV’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch series. The show was originally in development at CW as a companion to “Riverdale” before it landed a two-season commitment at Netflix.

“Warners had a real opportunity with Netflix,” he said. “Netflix offered them a two year deal on it. We understood what was going on on a financial basis, so we said, ‘Go.’ We wished them well. We’re very happy with ‘Riverdale’ staying where it is, so it will be fine.”

Finally, Pedowitz addressed moving the network’s reboot of “Dynasty” from Wednesdays to Fridays, with the midseason series “Life Sentence” starring Lucy Hale taking its Wednesday post-“Riverdale” timeslot.

“We wanted to give ‘Life Sentence’ a chance on Wednesday night at 9 with the lead in from ‘Riverdale’ because of the social media impact that Lucy has,” he said. “And we want to keep ‘Dynasty’ on the air. We are looking forward to Nicolette Sheridan coming on the show later this season. We think it will allow it have more fun and allow it the time to get out of the heat of Wednesday at 9.”

Pedowitz has been the head of CW since 2011, having previously served as the head of ABC Studios. Just last week, he extended his contract with the network.