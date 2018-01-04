CW President Mark Pedowitz Extends Deal With Network

Mark Pedowitz is lengthening his tenure as the top executive at the CW. The veteran broadcast chief has extended his contract to serve as president of the network, which is co-owned by CBS Corp. and Warner Bros.

The extension comes fewer than two years after Pedowitz last renewed his deal at the network.

Since taking the reins of the CW in 2011, Pedowitz has broadened the network’s audience, guiding it away from a hard skew favoring young female viewers and toward a more balanced programming strategy. Under Pedowitz, the CW has successfully lured male viewers with serialized superhero dramas such as “Arrow,” “The Flash,” and “Legends of Tomorrow,” while also holding onto a core female viewership with comedic hours such as “Jane the Virgin” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” — both critical favorites and Golden Globe winners. In the last two seasons, the network has staked out a new approach to the high-drama soap genre it was once best known for with the Archie Comics-inspired “Riverdale,” as well as a revival of “Dynasty” from “Gossip Girl” executive producer Josh Schwartz.

Pedowitz has also aggressively pursued a digital strategy for the CW. As president, he oversaw the launch of the network’s digital platform CW Seed, which has served as an incubator for new programming as well as a home for library content and animated originals such as “Vixen,” “Freedom Fighters: The Ray,” and the upcoming “Constantine.”

Prior to joining the CW, Pedowitz served as president of ABC Studios from 2004 to 2009. He joined ABC in 1991 as senior VP, business affairs and contracts. His previous stints included roles at MGM/UA Television Production Group, the Landsburg Company and Reeves Entertainment.