You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CW President Mark Pedowitz Extends Deal With Network

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of CW

Mark Pedowitz is lengthening his tenure as the top executive at the CW. The veteran broadcast chief has extended his contract to serve as president of the network, which is co-owned by CBS Corp. and Warner Bros.

The extension comes fewer than two years after Pedowitz last renewed his deal at the network.

Since taking the reins of the CW in 2011, Pedowitz has broadened the network’s audience, guiding it away from a hard skew favoring young female viewers and toward a more balanced programming strategy. Under Pedowitz, the CW has successfully lured male viewers with serialized superhero dramas such as “Arrow,” “The Flash,” and “Legends of Tomorrow,” while also holding onto a core female viewership with comedic hours such as “Jane the Virgin” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” — both critical favorites and Golden Globe winners. In the last two seasons, the network has staked out a new approach to the high-drama soap genre it was once best known for with the Archie Comics-inspired “Riverdale,” as well as a revival of “Dynasty” from “Gossip Girl” executive producer Josh Schwartz.

Pedowitz has also aggressively pursued a digital strategy for the CW. As president, he oversaw the launch of the network’s digital platform CW Seed, which has served as an incubator for new programming as well as a home for library content and animated originals such as “Vixen,” “Freedom Fighters: The Ray,” and the upcoming “Constantine.”

Prior to joining the CW, Pedowitz served as president of ABC Studios from 2004 to 2009. He joined ABC in 1991 as senior VP, business affairs and contracts. His previous stints included roles at MGM/UA Television Production Group, the Landsburg Company and Reeves Entertainment.

More TV

  • Step Up_ High Water _ ne-yo

    Film News Roundup: Fathom Sets Premiere Showings for 'Step Up: High Water' Series

    Mark Pedowitz is lengthening his tenure as the top executive at the CW. The veteran broadcast chief has extended his contract to serve as president of the network, which is co-owned by CBS Corp. and Warner Bros. The extension comes fewer than two years after Pedowitz last renewed his deal at the network. Since taking […]

  • VAN HELSING -- "Love Bites" Episode

    TV News Roundup: Jonathan Scarfe to Direct Two Episodes of 'Van Helsing' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mark Pedowitz is lengthening his tenure as the top executive at the CW. The veteran broadcast chief has extended his contract to serve as president of the network, which is co-owned by CBS Corp. and Warner Bros. The extension comes fewer than two years after Pedowitz last renewed his deal at the network. Since taking […]

  • CW President Mark Pedowitz Extends Deal

    CW President Mark Pedowitz Extends Deal With Network

    Mark Pedowitz is lengthening his tenure as the top executive at the CW. The veteran broadcast chief has extended his contract to serve as president of the network, which is co-owned by CBS Corp. and Warner Bros. The extension comes fewer than two years after Pedowitz last renewed his deal at the network. Since taking […]

  • The X-Files Season 11 Review

    TV Review: 'The X-Files,' Season 11

    Mark Pedowitz is lengthening his tenure as the top executive at the CW. The veteran broadcast chief has extended his contract to serve as president of the network, which is co-owned by CBS Corp. and Warner Bros. The extension comes fewer than two years after Pedowitz last renewed his deal at the network. Since taking […]

  • TCA Preview: Fox Executives to Face

    TCA Preview: Fox Executives to Face Grilling About Network's Future

    Mark Pedowitz is lengthening his tenure as the top executive at the CW. The veteran broadcast chief has extended his contract to serve as president of the network, which is co-owned by CBS Corp. and Warner Bros. The extension comes fewer than two years after Pedowitz last renewed his deal at the network. Since taking […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad