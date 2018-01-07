CW Midseason Premiere Dates: ‘Life Sentence’ to Bow in March, ‘Dynasty’ Moves to Friday

The CW announced their midseason premiere schedule during the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday.

“Life Sentence,” which stars Lucy Hale as a woman who discovers that she has been cured of a terminal illness, will premiere Wednesday, March 7 at 9 p.m. after a new episode of “Riverdale.”

“Life Sentence” takes the time slot previously occupied by the reboot of “Dynasty,” which will move to Fridays at 8 p.m. beginning April 20. It will air as the lead-in to the final season of “The Originals.” “Dynasty” was picked up for a full season in November, but has struggled to find an audience. It is currently averaging a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 773,000 viewers per episode in Nielsen’s Live+Same day viewing.

“The 100” will return for its fifth season Tuesday, April 24. “iZombie” will return for its fourth season Monday, February 26 following “Legends of Tomorrow.”

The CW’s complete midseason premiere schedule is below. All times ET/PT:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

8:00-9:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM IZOMBIE (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM LIFE SENTENCE (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

8:00-9:00 PM DYNASTY

9:00-10:00 PM THE ORIGINALS (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM THE 100 (Season Premiere)