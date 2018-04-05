You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CW Acquires Kristin Kreuk Legal Drama ‘Burden of Truth’

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristin Kreuk
CREDIT: SYSPEO/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

The CW has acquired Canadian legal drama “Burden of Truth” to add to its summer original-programming slate.

“Burden of Truth” stars Kristin Kreuk, a veteran of CW series “Smallville” and “Beauty & the Beast.” She plays a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only to find herself in a fight for justice for a group of sick girls. The series also stars Peter Mooney (“Rookie Blue”), Alex Carter (“NCIS”), Benjamin Ayres (“Saving Hope”), Nicola Correia-Damude (“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”), Meegwun Fairbrother (“Hemlock Grove”), and Star Slade.

Created by Brad Simpson, “Burden of Truth” is produced by ICF Films, eOne, and Eagle Vision. Kreuk, Ilana Frank (“The Eleventh Hour,” “Saving Hope,” “Rookie Blue”), Linda Pope (“Saving Hope,” “Rookie Blue”), and Jocelyn Hamilton (“Mary Kills People,” “Cardinal”) serve as executive producers. The series is produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and Manitoba Film and Music, as well as with the assistance of the Government of Manitoba.

“Burden of Truth is the latest addition to an increasingly robust CW summer original-programming lineup, which will also include recent acquisition “The Outpost”; unscripted originals “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and “Masters Of Illusion”; and new episodes of “Supergirl,” “The 100,” “Life Sentence” and “The Originals.”

More TV

  • Kristin Kreuk

    CW Acquires Kristin Kreuk Legal Drama 'Burden of Truth'

    The CW has acquired Canadian legal drama “Burden of Truth” to add to its summer original-programming slate. “Burden of Truth” stars Kristin Kreuk, a veteran of CW series “Smallville” and “Beauty & the Beast.” She plays a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only […]

  • Endeavor Content Taps Yael Shaoulian for

    Endeavor Content Taps Yael Shaoulian for London-Based Sales Role

    The CW has acquired Canadian legal drama “Burden of Truth” to add to its summer original-programming slate. “Burden of Truth” stars Kristin Kreuk, a veteran of CW series “Smallville” and “Beauty & the Beast.” She plays a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only […]

  • 'Killing Eve' Renewed by BBC America

    'Killing Eve' Renewed by BBC America for Season 2

    The CW has acquired Canadian legal drama “Burden of Truth” to add to its summer original-programming slate. “Burden of Truth” stars Kristin Kreuk, a veteran of CW series “Smallville” and “Beauty & the Beast.” She plays a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only […]

  • Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka's

    Fox’s Star Pays $940 Million, Increases Stranglehold on Indian TV Cricket

    The CW has acquired Canadian legal drama “Burden of Truth” to add to its summer original-programming slate. “Burden of Truth” stars Kristin Kreuk, a veteran of CW series “Smallville” and “Beauty & the Beast.” She plays a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only […]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    NBCUniversal Unveils New Measure for Multi-Screen Viewership

    The CW has acquired Canadian legal drama “Burden of Truth” to add to its summer original-programming slate. “Burden of Truth” stars Kristin Kreuk, a veteran of CW series “Smallville” and “Beauty & the Beast.” She plays a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only […]

  • MipTV: ‘So Much Love' Sale Exemplifies

    South African Sale of 'So Much Love' Highlights TV Azteca's Strategy

    The CW has acquired Canadian legal drama “Burden of Truth” to add to its summer original-programming slate. “Burden of Truth” stars Kristin Kreuk, a veteran of CW series “Smallville” and “Beauty & the Beast.” She plays a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only […]

  • Creative Africa Brings Content Boom to

    Creative Africa Brings Content Boom to Cannes

    The CW has acquired Canadian legal drama “Burden of Truth” to add to its summer original-programming slate. “Burden of Truth” stars Kristin Kreuk, a veteran of CW series “Smallville” and “Beauty & the Beast.” She plays a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad