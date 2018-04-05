CW Acquires Kristin Kreuk Legal Drama ‘Burden of Proof’

The CW has acquired Canadian legal drama “Burden of Proof” to add to its summer original-programming slate.

“Burden of Proof” stars Kristin Kreuk, a veteran of CW series “Smallville” and “Beauty & the Beast.” She plays a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only to find herself in a fight for justice for a group of sick girls. The series also stars Peter Mooney (“Rookie Blue”), Alex Carter (“NCIS”), Benjamin Ayres (“Saving Hope”), Nicola Correia-Damude (“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”), Meegwun Fairbrother (“Hemlock Grove”), and Star Slade.

Created by Brad Simpson, “Burden of Proof” is produced by ICF Films, eOne, and Eagle Vision. Kreuk, Ilana Frank (“The Eleventh Hour,” “Saving Hope,” “Rookie Blue”), Linda Pope (“Saving Hope,” “Rookie Blue”), and Jocelyn Hamilton (“Mary Kills People,” “Cardinal”) serve as executive producers. The series is produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and Manitoba Film and Music, as well as with the assistance of the Government of Manitoba.

“Burden of Proof” is the latest addition to an increasingly robust CW summer original-programming lineup, which will also include recent acquisition “The Outpost”; unscripted originals “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and “Masters Of Illusion”; and new episodes of “Supergirl,” “The 100,” “Life Sentence” and “The Originals.”