CW Beefs Up Development Team Under Gaye Hirsch With Two Promotions, New Hire

The CW is building up the development team under newly-named executive vice president of development Gaye Hirsch, the network announced Thursday.

Julie Jarmon has joined The CW as vice president of scripted development. Additionally, Laura Terry has been promoted to vice president of scripted development and Cyle Zezo has been promoted to director of alternative series, specials, and digital programming. All three will report directly to Hirsch.

Jarmon previously served as executive director of scripted programming and development at Freeform, where she served as key development executive on series including “The Bold Type,” “Alone Together,” and “Siren.” Prior to Freeform, Jarmon was manager of drama development at NBC, and had served in NBC Universal’s Entertainment Associate Program. Jarmon first began her career as a media buyer and analyst with OMD in New York.

Terry joined The CW in 2016 from production company Full Fathom Five, where she was most recently vice president, developing and overseeing projects including the CBS series “American Gothic,” the Amazon dramedy series “The Kicks,” and the Syfy Channel pilot “The Haunted.” She previously worked in the scripted television department at Reveille (now Endemol Shine North America), and as a creative executive at Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa Productions.

Zezo was named manager of alternative series, specials, and digital programming, in 2017, developing unscripted programming and digital programming for CW Seed, The CW’s digital channel, and working on specials including the The Critics’ Choice Awards and “EA Madden NFL 18 Challenge.” He had served as the coordinator of alternative programming for The CW, where he had been involved with all alternative series programming and specials, including “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “America’s Next Top Model.”