CW 2018 Fall Schedule: ‘Charmed,’ ‘Supergirl’ Form New Sunday-Night Block

The CW will expand into Sunday nights with a returning superhero series and a reboot of a signature supernatural drama from its predecessor’s past.

The new Sunday-night block will begin with “Supergirl,” one of five superhero dramas from Warner Bros. and Greg Berlanti on the fall schedule that the network revealed Thursday. In recent years, the network has spread its DC Entertainment series out, saving some until midseason. But in 2018-19, the broadcaster will frontload all five shows in the fall. “Supergirl” will be followed by “Charmed,” a freshman reimagining of the supernatural series about sisters with magical powers that aired on the WB from 1998 to 2006.

The CW announced in February that it would next season launch a two-hour Sunday primetime block, expanding its linear lineup of original programming from five nights a week to six.

Mondays will be the first of two consecutive nights of DC Entertainment shows, with “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 8 p.m. and “Arrow” at 9 p.m. Tuesdays will feature “The Flash” at 8 p.m. and “Black Lightning” at 9 p.m. Wednesdays will begin with “Riverdale,” followed by another new series, “All American.” “Supernatural” will continue at 8 p.m. Thursdays followed by new drama “Legacies,” a spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries” franchise. Fridays will feature “Dynasty” at 8 p.m. and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” at 9 p.m.

Among the shows the CW will hold until midseason is “Jane the Virgin,” which enters its fifth season and remains one of the network’s most critically acclaimed series. Other midseason shows are the returning “iZombie” and “The 100,” as well as new shows “Roswell, New Mexico” and “In the Dark”

The new season will be the last for “Jane the Virgin,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and “iZombie.”

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM CHARMED (New Series)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW (New Night)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE

9:00-10:00 PM ALL AMERICAN (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00 PM LEGACIES (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM DYNASTY

9:00-10:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND