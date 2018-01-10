Blue Ribbon Content Sets Conan O’Brien Pet Comedy, ‘Critters’ Adaptation as go90 Series

Verizon’s go90 has ordered two new comedy series from Blue Ribbon Content (BRC), the Warner Bros. Television Group’s digital studio.

The new live-action comedies are “Golden Revenge,” from Conan O’Brien’s Conaco LLC, and “Critters: A New Binge,” a series adaptation of the cult classic feature films. Both series will begin production in early 2018. The announcement was made during WBTV’s presentation for the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday.

“With a cast list as diverse as puppies, cats and rampaging critters, these two new shows are perfect examples of the unexpected and dynamic programming we aim to produce at Blue Ribbon Content,” said Peter Girardi, executive vice president of Blue Ribbon Content, and executive vice president of alternative programming, Warner Bros. Animation. “Verizon has been a great partner, and we can’t wait for audiences to dive into these stories.”

“Golden Revenge” follows three pets out to get even with the people that left them for dead in a heartwarming animal tale that quickly turns into a quest for bloody vengeance. Tom Stern will direct in addition to co-writing with Josh Gardner. Both will also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Retrofit Films and Conaco LLC in association with Blue Ribbon Content for Verizon.

In “Critters: A New Binge,” the critters return to Earth in search of one of their kin, who was left behind years ago during an earlier mission. They land in Burbank, Calif., where they wreak havoc on a group of high schoolers and their families. Jordan Rubin, Jon Kaplan and Al Kaplan will write and executive produce, with Rubin also directing. Rupert Harvey and Barry Opper, from the original “Critters” film franchise, are producers. The series is produced by Abominable Pictures in association with Blue Ribbon Content for Verizon.

These two series orders continue the relationship between Verizon and BRC which began with “Now We’re Talking,” the live-action, sports-themed comedy that was recently renewed for a second season. The companies are also collaborating on the original digital feature “Good Girls Get High,” an Alloy Entertainment Production, which will premiere on the streaming video service in 2018.