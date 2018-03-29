Critical Content Inks Overall Deals With Producers Al Berman, Donovan Leitch (EXCLUSIVE)

Critical Content has set separate overall deals with producers Al Berman and Donovan Leitch.

The pacts call for Berman and Leitch to develop unscripted projects for broadcast, cable and digital outlets in association with the indie outfit headed by CEO Tom Forman.

Berman has a long list of reality and live event credits including “Survivor,” “The Apprentice,” and “The Biggest Loser.” Leitch recently worked with Critical Content on the eight-episode Showtime docu series “Naked Snctm,” detailing the goings-on at an exclusive “erotic club” in Beverly Hills.

Forman called Berman “forward-thinking” and “a consummate innovator.” The two worked together more than two decades ago during their respective tenures at CBS News. Berman’s resume includes a broad range of news and live event production, from “The CBS Evening News” in the Dan Rather era to Olympics telecasts to National Geographic Channel’s recent “Earth Live” wildlife special.

“I’m excited Critical Content will have the opportunity to bring his groundbreaking live ideas to new audiences and new platforms,” Forman said.

Leitch is known as an actor and musician as well as the filmmaker behind political documentaries such as 1993’s “The Last Party,” a chronicle of the 1992 Democratic National Convention. More recently he delivered a look at the famed “Sunset Strip” and the AXS TV series “Breaking Band.” At present Leitch is also a producer with Gwyneth Paltrow on the Broadway-targeted musical “Head Over Heels.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate again with Donovan, an accomplished documentarian with unparalleled access to incredible stories and characters across the USA and around the globe,” Forman said.

The deals with Berman and Leitch follow the restructuring at Critical Content last month that saw the company lay off about one-third of its staff. The company aims to streamline its focus on unscripted production and trim overhead spending on staff in order to provide more resources on a project-by-project basis to producers.