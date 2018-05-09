Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Lee’s wiip Land Series Order for Facebook Watch Scripted Drama

Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is kicking it with a new team. Ronaldo has partnered with with Paul Lee’s newly launched studio, wiip, to produce a new scripted drama series for .

The series centers on a diverse high school girls soccer team from upstate New York, whose ability to achieve its goals through teamwork and friendship inspires the local community to transcend the racial, ethic and class differences that divide it. En route to greater cultural understanding, the show also explores the personal struggles and triumphs of the teen team members.

“The story of my life has many similarities with the highs and lows the girls varsity soccer team will face in the series,” Ronaldo said. “While the series is set against the background of soccer, it goes much deeper than just the beautiful game. It’s about values, challenges, friendship, difficult times, hard work, solidarity, tensions, and harmony. In a word — it’s about life.”

Liz Garcia and Josh Harto, creators of TNT’s “Memphis Beat,” join Ronaldo as the series’ executive producers, while wiip will helm production with the support of the CAA. The announcement comes on the heels of wiip CEO Lee’s recent acquisition of the Gimlet Media podcast, “Sandra.”

“This is a high-end series with global appeal, set against the backdrop of the world’s most popular sport, and created in partnership with the world’s best footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and remarkable storytellers Liz and Josh,” Lee said.

The sports drama marks wiip’s second collaboration with , which is also developing the Catherine Zeta-Jones-starrer “Queen America.”