CBS Renews ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Life in Pieces,’ ‘Instinct,’ ‘Man With a Plan’

CBS has renewed dramas “Criminal Minds” and “Instinct” and comedies “Man With a Plan” and “Life in Pieces” for its 2018-19 schedule.

Also returning for another round is “Celebrity Big Brother.”

There was no official word from CBS about the fate of a handful of other bubble series, including comedies including Kevin James starrer “Kevin Can Wait,” “Superior Donuts,” “9JKL,” and “Living Biblically.” Drama “Scorpion” has been shuttered after four seasons.

Monday comedy “Kevin Can Wait,” from Sony Pictures TV, has seen a ratings drop in its second season. Sony would likely shop the series if CBS drops it because a cancellation after investing in two seasons is the cruelest cut for a studio.

The renewal for Alan Cumming drama “Instinct” was a vote of confidence in the CBS TV Studios midseason show that has been a modest performer to date for the Eye on Sunday nights. The enduring FBI profiler procedural “Criminal Minds” was never in much doubt for renewal, which will make it 14 seasons (and counting) for the ABC Studios/CBS TV Studios series.

The family ensembler “Life in Pieces,” from 20th Century Fox TV, is heading into its fourth season. Matt LeBlanc starrer “Man With a Plan,” from CBS TV Studios, will make it to season three.

CBS’ remaining bubble comedies are seen as unlikely for renewal.

(Pictured: “Instinct”)