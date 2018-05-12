CBS Renews ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Life in Pieces,’ ‘Instinct,’ ‘Man With a Plan’

'Kevin Can Wait' Among Bubble Shows Awaiting Final Decision

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
"I Heart New York" -- Dr. Dylan Reinhart and Det. Lizzie Needham are reassigned to a murder case in Central Park when their investigation into a chemical attack on the subway is taken over by an FBI team led by Dylan's estranged father, Roger (John Doman). However, Dylan can't shake the feeling that the cases are related, on INSTINCT, Sunday, April 8 (8:00-9:00, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured Alan Cumming as Dr. Dylan Reinhart Photo Francisco Roman/ ÃÂ©2017 CBS BROADCASTING INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
CREDIT: Francisco Roman

CBS has renewed dramas “Criminal Minds” and “Instinct” and comedies “Man With a Plan” and “Life in Pieces” for its 2018-19 schedule.

Also returning for another round is “Celebrity Big Brother.”

There was no official word from CBS about the fate of a handful of other bubble series, including comedies including Kevin James starrer “Kevin Can Wait,” “Superior Donuts,” “9JKL,” and “Living Biblically.” Drama “Scorpion” has been shuttered after four seasons.

Monday comedy “Kevin Can Wait,” from Sony Pictures TV, has seen a ratings drop in its second season. Sony would likely shop the series if CBS drops it because a cancellation after investing in two seasons is the cruelest cut for a studio.

The renewal for Alan Cumming drama “Instinct” was a vote of confidence in the CBS TV Studios midseason show that has been a modest performer to date for the Eye on Sunday nights. The enduring FBI profiler procedural “Criminal Minds” was never in much doubt for renewal, which will make it 14 seasons (and counting) for the ABC Studios/CBS TV Studios series.

The family ensembler “Life in Pieces,” from 20th Century Fox TV, is heading into its fourth season. Matt LeBlanc starrer “Man With a Plan,” from CBS TV Studios, will make it to season three.

CBS’ remaining bubble comedies are seen as unlikely for renewal.

(Pictured: “Instinct”)

More TV

  • Ronan Farrow book Catch and Kill

    Ronan Farrow's New Book to Reportedly Reveal Why NBC Didn't Run His Weinstein Exposé

    CBS has renewed dramas “Criminal Minds” and “Instinct” and comedies “Man With a Plan” and “Life in Pieces” for its 2018-19 schedule. Also returning for another round is “Celebrity Big Brother.” There was no official word from CBS about the fate of a handful of other bubble series, including comedies including Kevin James starrer “Kevin […]

  • Scott Borchetta, Jennifer Nettles, Ryan Tedder

    How Canada's 'The Launch' Is Retuning the Reality Singing Competition Formula

    CBS has renewed dramas “Criminal Minds” and “Instinct” and comedies “Man With a Plan” and “Life in Pieces” for its 2018-19 schedule. Also returning for another round is “Celebrity Big Brother.” There was no official word from CBS about the fate of a handful of other bubble series, including comedies including Kevin James starrer “Kevin […]

  • Mr Whipple Ad Sales Pitchmen

    Killing Mr. Whipple: TV Will Test Exit From Traditional Commercials

    CBS has renewed dramas “Criminal Minds” and “Instinct” and comedies “Man With a Plan” and “Life in Pieces” for its 2018-19 schedule. Also returning for another round is “Celebrity Big Brother.” There was no official word from CBS about the fate of a handful of other bubble series, including comedies including Kevin James starrer “Kevin […]

  • Family Guy Bob's Burgers

    'Family Guy' and 'Bob's Burgers' Renewed by Fox

    CBS has renewed dramas “Criminal Minds” and “Instinct” and comedies “Man With a Plan” and “Life in Pieces” for its 2018-19 schedule. Also returning for another round is “Celebrity Big Brother.” There was no official word from CBS about the fate of a handful of other bubble series, including comedies including Kevin James starrer “Kevin […]

  • ESPN

    ESPN's Pitch to Madison Ave: You Can't Ignore Our Live Sports Viewers (EXCLUSIVE)

    CBS has renewed dramas “Criminal Minds” and “Instinct” and comedies “Man With a Plan” and “Life in Pieces” for its 2018-19 schedule. Also returning for another round is “Celebrity Big Brother.” There was no official word from CBS about the fate of a handful of other bubble series, including comedies including Kevin James starrer “Kevin […]

  • JIMMY KIMMEL ABC Upfront Presentatiion

    TV Upfront: What You Need to Know About 2018's Ad Haggle

    CBS has renewed dramas “Criminal Minds” and “Instinct” and comedies “Man With a Plan” and “Life in Pieces” for its 2018-19 schedule. Also returning for another round is “Celebrity Big Brother.” There was no official word from CBS about the fate of a handful of other bubble series, including comedies including Kevin James starrer “Kevin […]

  • 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to Continue on NBC

    'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to Continue on NBC

    CBS has renewed dramas “Criminal Minds” and “Instinct” and comedies “Man With a Plan” and “Life in Pieces” for its 2018-19 schedule. Also returning for another round is “Celebrity Big Brother.” There was no official word from CBS about the fate of a handful of other bubble series, including comedies including Kevin James starrer “Kevin […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad