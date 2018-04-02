‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Star Rachel Bloom Says Show Will End With Season 4

Rachel Bloom says “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is coming to an end.

Following the news of the show’s renewal for a fourth season earlier on Monday, Bloom tweeted, “Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season.”

The CW declined to comment on whether or not Season 4 of the show will be its last.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” was one of 10 shows The CW renewed on Monday. One of the other shows to get renewed was “Jane the Virgin,” which series star Gina Rodriguez has previously would only go for one more season as well.

Bloom won a Golden Globe in 2016 for her leading role in the series, and was nominated in the same category in 2017. The show has also won two Emmys for editing and choreography. Despite the awards love, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” remains one of CW’s lower-rated originals. The third season averaged a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 631,000 viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. Only freshman shows “Valor,” “Dynasty,” and “Life Sentence” are drawing lower numbers.