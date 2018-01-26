Courtney B. Vance, Mary-Louise Parker to Star in FX Pilot ‘Compliance’

Courtney B. Vance and Mary-Louise Parker have been cast in the lead roles of the FX pilot “Compliance,” Variety has learned.

The series is described as a half-hour comedy centered around a private equity manager (Vance) and his government-appointed compliance monitor (Parker). Sarah Burgess will write and executive produce. Scott Rudin will executive produce alongside Garrett Basch and Eli Bush, with Sam Gold serving as director and producer. Scott Rudin Productions will produce in association with FX Productions. Rudin is currently under first-look deal at Fox Networks Group.

Parker is perhaps best known for starring in the Showtime series “Weeds,” which was created by Jenji Kohan. She was nominated for four Golden Globes for her performance on that series, winning one. She was also nominated for three Emmys for her time on “Weeds.” Parker also won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role in the HBO miniseries “Angels in America.” She has recently appeared in the Audience Network series “Mr. Mercedes” and on the Showtime drama “Billions.”

Vance won an Emmy for his portrayal of attorney Johnnie Cochran in the critically-acclaimed FX limited series “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story,” a role for which he was also nominated for a Golden Globe. Vance recently appeared in the films “The Mummy” and HBO’s adaptation of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.” He has previously appeared on shows like “ER,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” and “Scandal.”

Rudin, who was previously under a deal with Paramount Pictures, has been behind award-winning films “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Captain Phillips,” “The Social Network,” “True Grit” and “The Queen,” among others. His television credits include HBO’s “The Newsroom” and “Silicon Valley.” He also serves as an executive producer on Nickelodeon’s “School of Rock.”

Parker is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Vance is repped by Gersh and Lighthouse Entertainment.