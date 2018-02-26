You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Corporate' Renewed for Season 2 at Comedy Central

Corporate” has been renewed for a second season at Comedy Central, the network announced Monday.

The Season 1 finale is set to air on March 14. Created by Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson and Pat Bishop, the series stars Weisman and Ingebretson as two junior executives-in-training at Hampton DeVille, a heartless, corporate hell-hole led by tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick) and his top lieutenants, sycophants John and Kate (Adam Lustick and Anne Dudek).

The series also stars Aparna Nancherla, with the first season featuring guest appearances by Natasha Lyonne, Baron Vaughn, Kate Walsh, Fred Willard, and more.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to continue selling our souls making some more anti-corporate comedy for one of the biggest corporations in the world,” said Weisman, Ingebretson and Bishop.

The half-hour dark comedy is the first of a trio of scripted series that Comedy Central has added to their upcoming slate. The network has also ordered “The Other Two” from former “Saturday Night Live” co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video; and “South Side,” which hails from former “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” writers-performers Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin as well as Bashir’s brother, Sultan Salahuddin.

