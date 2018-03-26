Connie Britton to Star in Bravo Anthology Series ‘Dirty John’

Connie Britton is set to star in the Bravo drama series “Dirty John.”

Bravo gave “Dirty John” a two-season order in January. The scripted anthology series is based on the series of articles published by the Los Angeles Times’ last fall about a charismatic con man, John Meehan, and the consequences of an ill-fated romance. Britton will star as Debra Newell, a single mother who fell in love with Meehan. The true-crime tale was also the source of a podcast hosted by LA Times writer Christopher Goffard. Separately, Oxygen Media has ordered a docu series on the Meehan case. The second season of Bravo’s anthology will focus on a different case.

Britton currently stars in the hit Fox series “9-1-1,” which reunited her with series co-creator Ryan Murphy. The pair previously worked together on the first seasons of “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story.” Britton has also starred in shows like “Nashville,” “SMILF,” and “Friday Night Lights.”

The scripted “Dirty John” will be penned by Alexandra Cunningham for Universal Cable Productions, Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment. Cunningham, Richard Suckle, Charles Roven, Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen, and Chris Argentieri will serve as executive producers, with Britton also set to executive produce. The Oxygen docu series will be produced by Los Angeles Times Studios and Herzog & Co., with Herzog and Cowen executive producing.

Britton is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Goffard is repped by ICM. Los Angeles Times Studios, Atlas Entertainment, and Cunningham are all repped by WME.