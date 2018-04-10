Comedy Central Sets Roast of Bruce Willis

Comedy Central announced Tuesday that Bruce Willis will be this year’s Roastee.

“The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis” is set to tape this summer in Los Angeles, with the air date to be announced at a later date. The actor is the latest celebrity to get the roast treatment, following in the steps of stars like Justin Bieber, Pamela Anderson, William Shatner, Rob Lowe, and Charlie Sheen.

“This ain’t the first time I’ll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless assholes for a couple hours,” said Willis.

Willis is an international film star known for his roles in the blockbuster “Die Hard” franchise, “Armageddon,” “Pulp Fiction,” and “The Sixth Sense.” He will also reprise his role from M. Night Shyamalan’s “Unbreakable” in the upcoming film “Glass.”

“Bruce has survived terrorists, Armageddon, romance and death itself. Yet, nothing has prepared him for this Roast,” said Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central.

“The Comedy Central Roast Of Bruce Willis” will be executive produced by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions, who also served as executive producer and director of the roasts of Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, and Donald Trump, as well as the Emmy-nominated roast of William Shatner. Christian McLaughlin is the executive in charge of production for Comedy Central.