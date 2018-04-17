Comedy Central Greenlights ‘Comedy Cellar,’ Arturo Castro Series; Orders David Spade Pilot

Comedy Central said it greenlit two new series and ordered five pilots as part of its 2018-2019 development slate, readying a stand-up series centered around New York’s Comedy Cellar and preparing a new showcase for Latino comedian Arturo Castro.

“Alternatino with Arturo Castro” stars Arturo Castro and is directed by Nick Jasenovec. The sketch show is based on Arturo’s experiences as a Latino millennial in the United States. The series is executive produced by Castro, Jasenovec and Sam Saifer for Avalon Television, with Avalon Television producing. Arturo is represented by WME, Avalon and Melissa fox at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush and Keller. Jose Acevedo and Ari Pearce are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

“This Week at the Comedy Cellar” is a series of 30-minute episodes that showcase “the best topical jokes generated in the Comedy Cellar in the days immediately leading up to premiere.” The stand-up comedy will be accompanied by a “comics’ table”, where comics debate the week’s topics and discuss the origins of their material. Executive producers include Noam Dworman (for Comedy Cellar), Ray Ellin, Michael Hirschorn and Jessica Antonini, (both for Ish Entertainment) and Ian Gelfand. Christian McLaughlin and Anne Harris are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

Comedy Central pilots in development include:

“Mall Town USA”, an animated comedy that follows the afterschool misadventures of a 13-year-old girl navigating the complexities of life. it is written and created by Gabe Liedman and executive produced by Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer.

“Awkwafina: is a half hour scripted narrative inspired by Nora Lum’s experiences as a 20-something woman in Queens who strives for a larger than life existence. The show stars Nora, also known as rapper Awkwafina, and includes musical set pieces to embellish the story. It is written by Nora Lum and Teresa Hsiao and is showrun by Karey Dornetto. The series is executive produced by Lum, Dornetto, Peter Principato, Itay Reiss & Principato-Young Entertainment, and co-executive produced by Hsiao. Awkwafina is represented by Principato, UTA, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

“Robbie” is a half hour scripted comedy about an overzealous church-league basketball coach who aspires to restore glory to his rural Georgia town. Gary Sanchez Productions will executive produce.

“Kevin vs. Josh” is created, written by, and starring Kevin Barnett & Josh Rabinowitz, and is executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, Ari Katcher, Avi Gilbert, Barnett, and Rabinowitz. The show follows two childhood best friends whose dreams are falling apart.

“Verified with David Spade” is a weekly comedy series that skewers pop culture and news all through the lens of social media. Spade will, in front of a small studio audience, use a mix of original in-studio bits, panel discussion and field pieces to take viewers on a tour of the best (and worst) social media had to offer that week. The series is executive produced by David Spade, Free 90 Media’s Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle and Brillstein Entertainment’s Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz.